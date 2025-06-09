Pipeline of Power: Army Reserve Fuel Operation Drives Mojave Falcon 2025

Photo By Sgt. Jean-Baptiste Kanangwe | The refinery training site simulates a coastal fuel terminal where Soldiers practice...... read more read more Photo By Sgt. Jean-Baptiste Kanangwe | The refinery training site simulates a coastal fuel terminal where Soldiers practice pulling fuel from a ship. Using water for safety, the setup mimics offloading operations from maritime tankers, allowing Soldiers to operate pumps, connect hoses, and manage flow control during Mojave Falcon 2025 at Fort Barfoot, Virginia, June 4th 2025. Mojave Falcon is a multi-faceted, first-of-its-kind Army Reserve training exercise that integrates the Combat Support Training Exercise (CSTX), National Training Center (NTC), Global Medic, Quartermaster Liquid Logistics Exercise (QLLEX), Port Operations, and Nationwide Move (U.S. Army Reserve photo by Staff Sgt. Kanangwe, 311th Expeditionary Sustainment Command) see less | View Image Page

FORT BARFOOT, Virginia (June 5, 2025) –Thirteen Army Reserve units from more than eight states assembled under the 380th Quartermaster Battalion to carry out a complex fuel supply mission in support of aircraft operations at Langley Air Force Base as part of Mojave Falcon 2025. The mission tested every phase of fuel logistics, from pipeline setup to bulk storage and tactical distribution, all conducted in real-world conditions using actual fuel.



The process begins at the port of Craney Island, where fuel is pumped from a barge into an inland pipeline system and stored in massive bladder tanks known as Fuel System Supply Points (FSSPs). From there, the fuel is distributed via tactical trucks and, in this year’s training, even railcars.



“The entire operation is designed to support the fighter pilots flying F-22 Raptor jets at Langley,” said Capt. Thai Welty, battalion S3 for the 380th Quartermaster Battalion and a logistics officer. “Every unit involved is helping ensure air superiority by enabling fuel to flow seamlessly from Craney Island all the way to the front line.”



“This is a unique chance for 92Fs to practice using the Inland Petroleum Distribution System (IPDS),” said Sgt. 1st Class Deandre Wilson, a petroleum supply specialist and battalion S3 operations planner. “We're not just simulating with water — we’re storing actual fuel. That’s a rare opportunity to train with the real product.”



The IPDS pipeline feeds directly into the FSSP — flexible, bag-like fuel containers capable of holding up to 210,000 gallons. Soldiers gain hands-on experience setting up the FSSP, testing fuel quality, and coordinating complex operations involving multiple military occupational specialties (MOS), including petroleum supply specialists (92F), fuel laboratory technicians (92L), truck drivers (88M), and maintenance personnel (91 series).



“Fuel doesn’t move itself,” Wilson said. “Every step must be carefully planned, with attention to second- and third-order effects. Getting fuel to the front line is what keeps the mission moving forward. That’s how we win.”



Welty, who began his Army career in 2011 as a cook before commissioning as a logistics officer, emphasized the leadership skills needed to manage such operations.



“As a former project manager, I’ve learned how important it is to manage personalities, expectations, and morale — especially when people are tired or stressed in the field,” he said. “Leadership is about being present, staying calm, and showing soldiers that you care.”



For many Reserve Soldiers, Mojave Falcon offers a rare chance to train on a large scale, highlighting the Army Reserve’s vital role in sustaining combat readiness and proving that sustained combat power begins far from the front lines. Every gallon pumped and every mile driven helps keep our forces ready to fight and win.