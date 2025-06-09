The Rodriguez Army Health Clinic at Fort Buchanan hosts a course on industrial ventilation

Photo By David Hernandez | Several employees from the Directorate of Public Works (DPW), the Center for Medical...... read more read more Photo By David Hernandez | Several employees from the Directorate of Public Works (DPW), the Center for Medical Sciences of Industrial Hygiene Program, and the University of Puerto Rico participated in the Fundamentals in Industrial Ventilation course at Building 546 of the installation to identify, assess, troubleshoot and improve ventilators system, June 2 -6. see less | View Image Page

FORT BUCHANAN, PUERTO RICO- Several employees from the Directorate of Public Works (DPW), the Center for Medical Sciences of Industrial Hygiene Program, and the University of Puerto Rico participated in the Fundamentals in Industrial Ventilation course at Building 546 of the installation to identify, assess, troubleshoot and improve ventilators system, June 2 -6.



The American Conference of Governmental Industrial Hygienists (ACGIH), a non-profit organization, teaches the course to the students. Its primary purpose is to provide timely, objective, and scientific information to professionals in these fields, thereby enhancing worker protection and health.



Verónica D. Febus, industrial hygiene technician at Rodriguez Army Health Clinic and facilitator of the class, emphasized the importance of learning about the ventilator system.



"The 32 hours of continuing education in Industrial Ventilation helps the DPW identify deficiencies in contractor designs before implementation, leading to significant ergonomic and financial savings. The course focuses on air duct and air conditioning ventilation to minimize employee exposure to vapors and particles. It provides a foundation for understanding system structures, troubleshooting problems, and optimizing their skills. Additionally, it prepares participants to assess contractor designs, ensuring they meet the facility's actual needs." said Febus.



Efrain Feliciano, an air conditioning technician with Fort Buchanan's DPW, shared how the training improved his skills.



"At first, the training was challenging due to the complexity of numbers and equations, but now I know how to use the equations to resolve airflow complaints and optimize system performance. The training enhances the participants' technical skills, enabling them to make more effective HVAC adjustments and achieve improved environmental conditions. By maintaining units properly and improving temperature control, the quality of life for building occupants is enhanced, leading to fewer complaints," said Feliciano.



Marco A. Santiago López, a production controller with DPW, emphasized the value of the course.



"The training provides a comprehensive overview and foundational knowledge of industrial ventilation systems. However, official certification or licensing is required for advanced engineering or construction work on ducts. Our mission is to ensure soldiers and civilians are comfortable, motivated, and have access to fully operational facilities. This training helps us achieve that mission by improving the services we provide," said Santiago.



By hosting the Fundamentals in Industrial Ventilation course Fort Buchanan showcases its commitment to staying at the forefront of technology and instrumentation. By investing in employee development, the installation ensures that it provides quality service to its tenants and the community.



For more information about industrial hygiene courses, contact Verónica D. Febus at 787-707-2175, 787-707-2577, or email veronica.d.febussantiago.civ@health.mil.



With an annual budget of over $500 million, Fort Buchanan supports approximately 15,000 active-duty Reserve, Puerto Rico National Guard, Marine Corps Reserve, and Navy Reserve personnel. The installation serves as a readiness enhancement platform, ensuring military personnel are prepared for deployment anytime, anywhere.