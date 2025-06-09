LMOC improves Aviano AB flight training capabilities

On June 11, 2025, the Live Missions Operations Capability (LMOC) team showcased their mission capabilities to Brig. Gen. Tad Clark, 31st Fighter Wing commander. The LMOC program integrates multiple combat training systems into a singular, standard interface that provides the ability to network multiple different live and virtual simulation systems. This provides aircrews with the most realistic and flexible flight training possible. The LMOC system is also modular and scalable, allowing operators to factor in new features and simulated complications for aircrews to respond to at various existing ranges. Lastly, the new LMOC system requires a considerably smaller hardware footprint to function, making it easier to store and set up.

Date Taken: 06.23.2025 Date Posted: 06.23.2025 Location: AVIANO AIR BASE, IT