Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    LMOC improves Aviano AB flight training capabilities

    LMOC improves Aviano AB flight training capabilities

    Photo By Staff Sgt. Douglas Lorance | Brig. Gen. Tad Clark, 31st Fighter Wing commander, middle, takes a group photo with...... read more read more

    AVIANO AIR BASE, ITALY

    06.23.2025

    Story by Staff Sgt. Douglas Lorance 

    31st Fighter Wing

    On June 11, 2025, the Live Missions Operations Capability (LMOC) team showcased their mission capabilities to Brig. Gen. Tad Clark, 31st Fighter Wing commander. The LMOC program integrates multiple combat training systems into a singular, standard interface that provides the ability to network multiple different live and virtual simulation systems. This provides aircrews with the most realistic and flexible flight training possible. The LMOC system is also modular and scalable, allowing operators to factor in new features and simulated complications for aircrews to respond to at various existing ranges. Lastly, the new LMOC system requires a considerably smaller hardware footprint to function, making it easier to store and set up.

    NEWS INFO

    Date Taken: 06.23.2025
    Date Posted: 06.23.2025 10:24
    Story ID: 501224
    Location: AVIANO AIR BASE, IT
    Web Views: 12
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, LMOC improves Aviano AB flight training capabilities, by SSgt Douglas Lorance, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    CONNECTED MEDIA

    LMOC improves Aviano AB flight training capabilities
    LMOC improves Aviano AB flight training capabilities
    LMOC improves Aviano AB flight training capabilities
    LMOC improves Aviano AB flight training capabilities

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    Aviano AB
    Training
    31st OSS
    LMOC

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download