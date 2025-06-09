Fort Belvoir Leaders Enhance Safety, Hurricane Preparedness Through Training

Photo By Paul Lara | Jerome Deniz, Fort Belvoir Garrison emergency manager, center, discusses next steps...... read more read more Photo By Paul Lara | Jerome Deniz, Fort Belvoir Garrison emergency manager, center, discusses next steps with representatives from DPTMS, Safety Fire and Safety offices during a hurricane response tabletop exercise at the DHR Classroom, June 3. The exercise helped all directorates see what a successful response looks like, and helped point out gaps in planning. see less | View Image Page

As weather becomes more volatile, with hotter days and stronger thunderstorms, Fort Belvoir’s Emergency Management team conducted a Hurricane Tabletop Exercise, June 3, to test, evaluate, and refine emergency response plans in a low-stress environment. This allows teams to identify gaps or weaknesses, ensuring plans are robust enough to handle a crisis before the damaging winds and rising river waters arrive.



Col. David J. Stewart, Fort Belvoir Garrison commander, joined the exercise played out by Directors, Deputies, Division Chiefs, and Garrison Operations Center representatives to evaluate current hurricane response procedures and coordination protocols for a Category 1 hurricane scenario.



As participants huddled with each other in the Human Resources Classroom, the training utilized a realistic five-phase timeline. It began with initial planning and stretched through post-storm recovery operations. The participants were challenged to show procedures and intent for their directorate while working through decision-making processes, communication protocols, and resource allocation strategies.



It was also beneficial for teams to clarify roles and responsibilities of each directorate in advance, reducing confusion during an actual event, which would also include outside agencies such as Dominion Electricity and Fairfax County responders, according to Jerome Deniz, the Garrison’s emergency manager.

“It’s critical for a timely, unified response to have all involved agencies anticipating what their role is, as well as understanding what other directorates will be requesting,” Deniz said, noting that the length of time before a hurricane arrives gives the opportunity to pre-stage shelter supplies, emergency power and personnel.

The tabletop exercise is part of Fort Belvoir’s ongoing series of emergency preparedness programs, designed to protect military personnel, civilians, and family members while maintaining critical national security missions.



Calmly discussing expected needs and equipment in a tabletop exercise is a proven, cost-effective means for Fort Belvoir to enhance preparedness, coordination and resilience.