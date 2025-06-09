Navy Divers Clear the Way for International Submarine Races at Carderock

Photo By Alisha Tyer | Naval Undersea Warfare Center (NUWC) Keyport Division’s Dive team poses for a photo...... read more read more Photo By Alisha Tyer | Naval Undersea Warfare Center (NUWC) Keyport Division’s Dive team poses for a photo with Naval Surface Warfare Center Carderock Division’s Commanding Officer, Capt. Chris Matassa (top right), at the David Taylor Model Basin at West Bethesda, Md. From May 27 to May 31, 2025, the six divers hand-removed 10-tons of corroded steel from the test basin floor in preparation for the 18th International Submarine Races, hosted by Carderock. Pictured: ND3 Kaiden Smith, ND1 Jason Marshall, ND2 Giovanni Alawdi, NDC Jacob Eastland, ND1 Benjamin Eisenbarth, ND3 Giovanni Castenada, and Capt. Christopher Matassa. (U.S. Navy photo courtesy of NUWC Keyport Dive Locker). see less | View Image Page

By Alisha Tyer, NSWC Carderock Division Public Affairs



BETHESDA, Md. – Before the 18th International Submarine Races (ISR18) can make waves at the Naval Surface Warfare Center Carderock Division, someone has to clear the way. That job fell to six military divers from the Naval Undersea Warfare Center (NUWC) Keyport Division Dive Locker. Over three days from May 27–31, 2025, the team was submerged in the near 3,000-foot David Taylor Model Basin, hand-removing an estimated 10 tons of corroded steel and sediment to ensure safe conditions for the biennial competition.



The divers were able to volunteer their efforts due to a well-timed opportunity. While preparing for a separate one-atmosphere suit-testing mission on the East Coast, they were contacted through existing connections with Carderock and offered to assist with the basin cleanup during their visit.



It was a mission they did not hesitate to take on.



Although the still water and visibility were better than most conditions the team typically faces, the operation came with a unique set of challenges that required on-the-spot problem-solving.



“We’re used to diving in the middle of the night in cold, choppy water that you can’t see in,” said Chief Navy Diver (NDC) Jacob Eastland, the team’s lead diver. “So, this was great for us because we were diving in well-lit, still water. The more difficult thing was trying to figure out how we were going to accomplish something close to perfect in just three days.”



The team adapted quickly, using dustpans, surface-supplied air, and creative problem-solving to clear debris from the basin’s bottom and under its beaches. Working 12-hour days over the course of three days, they used plastic carts tied to the basin’s moving carriage and relied on crane support to extract bins weighing thousands of pounds each.



For the divers, the value of the mission went beyond cleanup. Keyport’s working capital funding model gives the team unique flexibility to take on high-impact assignments like this, which are critical not only to operations but also to junior diver development. With only 12 personnel at the locker, every job offers exposure to real-world logistics, rapid planning, and collaboration across commands.



“We give our young guys the leash to go run these operations; plan the job, solve problems in real time, and get the experience that sets them up for a better, more rewarding career,” Eastland said.



Among the team were four junior divers: Navy Diver 1st Class Jason Marshall, Navy Diver 2nd Class Giovanni Alawdi, Navy Diver 3rd Class Kaiden Smith, and Navy Diver 3rd Class Giovanni Casteneda, each of whom brought strong work ethic, adaptability, and an eagerness to learn. Supporting their growth were more experienced teammates, including Navy Diver 1st Class Benjamin Eisenbarth and Eastland, who both helped guide the team through on-the-fly planning, rotating dive schedules, and equipment improvisation.



“These guys are all very young,” Eastland said. “One of them had only been out of dive school for four months. For another, this was his first command ever. Watching them step up and stay motivated through 12-hour days in the water was impressive.”



The team faced less-than-ideal conditions: hauling debris, navigating underwater with limited visibility, and maintaining focus over long hours on the bottom. But for these junior divers, it was more than just another task. It was a chance to prove themselves, sharpen their skills, and build confidence under real-world pressure.



“They could have complained or dragged their feet,” he added. “But every day they showed up smiling, making jokes to keep each other focused, and pushing each other in a healthy, competitive way.”



The mission highlights the importance of cross-community collaboration within the Navy. While Carderock provides a testing ground for research, development and engineering, its success often relies on support from operational units like Keyport’s dive team. These partnerships ensure that facilities are maintained and mission-ready, and that lessons learned can flow mutually from the lab to the fleet and back again. “It’s a two-way street,” said Kevin Meier, Carderock’s dive officer. “We rely on each other to get the job done.”



None of it would have been possible without the support of Carderock’s Facilities Engineering and Operations team. Moises Cruz and Chase Allison arrived before the divers each day and stayed late into the evening, operating cranes and vacuums, and making sure gear was where it needed to be, often before it was requested. “Anything we needed, they were already on it,” Eastland said. “They made it possible.”



Without the divers, Carderock would have faced serious delays or less safe options, for removing debris before ISR competitors arrived. For many students diving during ISR, it may be their first time underwater since certification.



“It’s one thing for trained divers to work in this kind of environment,” Meier said. “But for a student diver, it can be dangerous if the basin isn’t cleared properly.”



He further explained that corroded steel, loose sediment, and clouded water from disturbed debris all pose real risks – especially for student divers who may be new to underwater navigation or limited visibility. Ensuring a clean, level testing space was not just about aesthetics – it was essential to protecting competitors and equipment and preserving the integrity of ISR operations.



The cleanup effort not only cleared the basin floor for ISR 18, but also demonstrated the power of collaboration across the Navy, bringing together operational expertise and engineering support to ensure a safe, functional space for testing, learning, and innovation.