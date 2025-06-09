Hohenfels Army Lodging recognized as the Army Lodging of the Year Award for 2024

Photo By Natalie Simmel | The U.S. Army Lodging Operation of the Year Award recognizes outstanding performance...... read more read more Photo By Natalie Simmel | The U.S. Army Lodging Operation of the Year Award recognizes outstanding performance and dedication in Army lodging operations, and U.S. Army Garrison Bavaria’s Army Lodging in Hohenfels recently received the award in the small category (1-60 rooms). The Army lodging team in Hohenfels consists of 18 staff members, and together they take care of 40 guest rooms spread across six buildings. see less | View Image Page

USAG BAVARIA - HOHENFELS, Germany – The U.S. Army Lodging Operation of the Year Award recognizes outstanding performance and dedication in Army lodging operations, and U.S. Army Garrison Bavaria’s Army Lodging in Hohenfels recently received the award in the small category (1-60 rooms).



The Hohenfels lodging facilities were established 1951 and have since been integral to supporting training activities and operations.



“We are getting recognized for something that the team here has put a lot of hard work into over the last year, and I'm just really proud of what they've done,” said hotel manager Clifford Martin. “We focused a lot on customer service over the last couple of years, and I think we've been able to provide that to the guests, the Soldiers and our scores and our staff and everything reflects that at this point.”



Winning organizations exhibit outstanding leadership by prioritizing customer service, fostering strong employee relations, ensuring effective financial management, and optimizing back-of-house systems critical to maintaining seamless operations.



“Winning this award brings a lot of pride to me,” Martin said. “I've had the opportunity to really work with a great team. And in doing so, we've been able to offer a great facility to the guests for PCS and TDY into the Hohenfels area. So I am just really grateful and honored to have the team that we have here to be able to provide this service to the Soldiers.”



The Army lodging team in Hohenfels consists of 18 staff members, and together they take care of 40 guest rooms spread across six buildings.



“With everybody who is coming here, we are the first people that they come see, and we provide them with a place to stay and get them acclimatized to the area,” said assistant manager Marshall Smith. “And then we also support everybody going into the training area as they come and stay with us. So they have a place to come back to every night.”



Army lodging guests range from Department of Defense travelers on official business, military members and their Families traveling on permanent change of station orders, retirees and military Families



“This is a testament; it's impressive to win this,” said USAG Bavaria commander Col. Stephen C. Flanagan, when he took part in the award presentation. “There are so many Army lodges all around the world, and you are one of the best. And it's really important right now to take care of our warfighters and everyone that supports them coming through.”



The Hohenfels Army Lodging is dedicated to provide quality lodging and hospitality services to their patrons to support the garrison's mission and the community.



“And I know you're also working with older facilities, and we are working on that,” Flanagan said. ”What shines through is the customer service and the teamwork and that leaves everyone with a better experience. And you clearly go above and beyond to earn this award.”



Some of the buildings are from 1949; A new Army Lodging facility is planned for 2028. The new six-floor facility will offer 82 apartments.



Flanagan also presented the garrison coin to the lodging staff as part of the presentation.