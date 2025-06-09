USAG Bavaria, OTH Amberg-Weiden Launch Innovative Learning Partnership

TOWER BARRACKS, Germany – U.S. Army Garrison Bavaria and Ostbayerische Technische Hochschule Amberg-Weiden celebrated their official partnership May 22, 2025, marking the beginning of an initiative that creates an innovative learning environment.



This partnership aims to support and promote the exchange between practical and theoretical learning, which is achieved by integrating OTH students and faculty into real-world projects with USAG Bavaria.



“This is a massive win-win,” said Dwayne D. Key II, deputy to the garrison commander at USAG Bavaria. “I'm most excited not just about meeting the students and seeing ourselves through their eyes. And I think this present generation of learners is so phenomenal.”



With the support of 120 professors across its four faculties and 54 degree programs, OTH Amberg-Weiden serves approximately 4,200 students and is known for its innovative, future-oriented education.



Professor Dr. med. Clemens Bulitta, president of OTH Amberg-Weiden, emphasized the importance of this new addition to the university’s partnership network.



“It’s all about networking and about bringing people together,” Bulitta said. “When you bring people together, they will exchange thoughts, create ideas, become innovative, and they will drive and strengthen partnership and push developments. And now you become part of this network and the doors are opening on both sides.”



“This partnership drives innovation,” said Lukas Miserra, management analyst for USAG Bavaria. “It strengthens USAG Bavaria by integrating academic expertise and fostering collaboration between students and professionals with the garrison, providing valuable insights and practical experience.”



Both sides expressed enthusiasm for growing the partnership and involving more regional actors in future cooperation.



“There's so much linked here in in this region and such a longstanding tradition of exchange between the communities,” Bulitta said. “We want to get to the point where young people become part of this exchange culture. Bringing people together opens options.”

Date Taken: 05.22.2025 Date Posted: 06.23.2025 Location: GRAFENWOEHR, BAYERN, DE