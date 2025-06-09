U.S. Navy EOD Removes Ordnance from WWII Shipwreck in Latvia

Photo By Petty Officer 2nd Class Jackson Adkins | LIEPAJA, LATVIA — U.S. Navy explosive ordnance disposal (EOD) technicians from...... read more read more Photo By Petty Officer 2nd Class Jackson Adkins | LIEPAJA, LATVIA — U.S. Navy explosive ordnance disposal (EOD) technicians from Explosive Ordnance Disposal Mobile Unit (EODMU) 8 conduct an expeditionary mine countermeasures (ExMCM) operation on ordnance from World War II in Liepaja, Latvia, June 17, 2025, during Baltic Operations (BALTOPS) 2025. Task Group 68.1 (EODMU 8) is part of the forward deployed Navy Expeditionary Combat Force Europe-Africa/Commander, Task Force (CTF) 68 having operational capability to locate, identify, detect, render safe, recover, field evaluate and dispose of all explosive ordnance. BALTOPS 25 is the premier maritime-focused annual military exercise in the Baltic region and provides a unique opportunity to strengthen warfighting readiness and combat credibility critical to deterrence and preserving safety and security in the Baltic Sea. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Jackson Adkins) see less | View Image Page

LIEPAJA, Latvia – U.S. Navy Explosive Ordnance Disposal (EOD) technicians assigned to Explosive Ordnance Disposal Mobile Unit (EODMU) 8 conducted underwater clearance operations in the port of Liepaja as part of the multinational maritime exercise Baltic Operations (BALTOPS) 25. Their mission was to locate, move, and safely dispose of dangerous historical ordnance from the sunken WWII-era German cargo ship Ilmenau.

Working in close coordination with Latvian Navy EOD divers, a NATO Ally, the EOD team removed and disposed of over 50 pieces of historical ordnance over the course of the exercise. Many of the munitions were located near the deteriorating hull of the Ilmenau or scattered around its perimeter inside Latvian territorial waters.

“We are grateful for the continued cooperation with our U.S. partners during BALTOPS 25. Over the course of these two weeks, significant work was carried out - including the removal of underwater structures, the construction of a boat slipway, and extensive efforts to clear a shipwreck of artillery shells,” said Lt. Cmdr. Haralds Liniņš, MCM SQD, CO of Latvian Navy Diving Unit.

The munitions were disposed of through controlled underwater demolitions in coordination with Latvian authorities. The operation enhanced maritime safety for both civilian and military traffic transiting the busy port, while strengthening NATO cooperation in mine countermeasures and EOD operations.

“Each one of these rounds represents a hazard that’s been sitting dormant for decades,” said LT Andrew Lewis, the ExMCM company commander. “It’s an honor to work with our Latvian Allies to eliminate those threats, make this harbor safer, and support broader regional security efforts.”

The Ilmenau, a German cargo vessel sunk during World War II, has long been known to contain remnants of wartime ordnance. Shifting sediments, corrosion, and changing currents in the Baltic Sea mean these munitions can move or become newly exposed, posing an ongoing threat to port operations, commercial development, and diving activities.

“It’s real-world ordnance in an active harbor,” said Lewis. “Every dive we conduct here builds warfighting readiness, alliance cohesion, and real security for our Allies, enabling freedom of maneuver and protecting people from hidden threats.”

For Latvia, the clearance work represents an important step in reclaiming key maritime infrastructure.

“This mission not only enhances maritime safety but also strengthens the longstanding partnership between Latvia and the United States,” said Liniņš. “We sincerely appreciate the dedication and professionalism shown throughout these operations.”

The historical ordnance disposal operation is one part of the broader BALTOPS 25 exercise, which brings together 16 NATO and partner nations, 40 ships, 25 aircraft, and 9,000 personnel for two weeks of intensive, integrated training across the Baltic region. The exercise provides NATO Allies with a unique opportunity to train together, strengthen interoperability and demonstrate collective readiness to defend the Alliance and preserve freedom of navigation in the region.

The presence of U.S. Navy EOD divers during BALTOPS also highlights the unique capabilities they bring to the Alliance: advanced diving proficiency, underwater robotics, ordnance recognition, disposal, and maritime special operations support.

The operation has also provided opportunities for U.S. and Latvian forces to share best practices, dive techniques, and safety protocols, further deepening professional bonds and mutual understanding.

“Working with the Latvian Navy has been seamless,” said Lewis. “They’re skilled, professional, and fully committed to making their waters safer. Together, we’re not just making progress under the surface - we’re building the kind of trust needed to operate together.”

EODMU 8, headquartered in Rota, Spain, is part of Navy Expeditionary Forces Europe-Africa and regularly conducts operations throughout Europe, Africa, and the Middle East. Their mission is to eliminate explosive threats so the Fleet, joint force, and Allies can move freely - from seabed to shore.

