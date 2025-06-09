DLA Energy Americans hosts quality workshop

Courtesy Photo | Participants gather following their completion of the 2025 DLA Energy Americas Quality...... read more read more Courtesy Photo | Participants gather following their completion of the 2025 DLA Energy Americas Quality Workshop in Long Beach, California, May 11-24, 2025. The biennial Quality Workshop is designed to accomplish training, professional development, and consistency of quality assurance policy and practices. Photo courtesy of DLA Energy Americas. see less | View Image Page

The biennial DLA Energy Americas Quality Workshop returned for two week-long sessions at the Hampton Inn in Long Beach, California, May 11-24, 2025.



Led by the Americas Quality team, the workshop encompassed a week full of training, professional development, and quality assurance policy and practices.



“We received feedback that the in-person training was very useful, especially to get hands-on training with safety equipment,” said DLA Energy Americas West Quality Manager Rodrigo Gonzalez. “This is one of the most important reoccurring mandatory courses a Quality Assurance Representative takes in their career.”



This is a vital opportunity for the quality workforce to fulfill the mandatory Confined Space training requirements necessary for maintaining employment credentials and keeping QARs safe.



During the workshop, Jaron Tyner, a quality assurance supervisor for DLA Energy Americas West, was recognized for his selection as the Quality Employee of the Year.



“I feel honored to be selected by peers and managers from within the quality division,” said Tyner. “I really enjoy the range of tasks executed in the quality work environment. One day, a QAR could be loading a marine tanker, the next inspecting an airport or refinery, and end up providing cryogenics, or even providing secure fuels to support presidential flights.”



Supervisors had the opportunity to sit down and meet with their personnel. This is one of the few opportunities for personnel to meet face-to-face as QARs are usually placed in different locations than their leadership.



“The real value in these types of settings is the opportunity to have discussions in open forums with our peers from different regions, to share experiences and knowledge, said Tyner.” “I find it especially valuable for QARs, who most often are geographically separated and nearly always work alone.”



The Americas leadership also took the opportunity to present the honorary 45-year service pin to William Conchran, a former Defense Logistics Agency Energy supervisory quality assurance specialist, who retired from DLA Energy in 2024.