KADENA AIR BASE, Japan – Development advisors and educators from across the Pacific Air Forces gathered at Erwin Professional Military Education center at Kadena Air Base for the first annual PACAF Strategic Development event, June 16–18, 2025.



The 3-day training marked the first time development advisors, PME leaders and commandants have convened for a unified strategic training effort. Kadena AB led discussions on forming an integrated strategic vision and operational execution to ensure alignment and consistency in their approach to professional development.



Attendees also received targeted instruction on foundational course delivery, AI integration, feedback systems, and intentional leadership.



“Bringing these leaders together is not just valuable; it is essential,” said U.S. Air Force Senior MSgt. Winsome Culley, Senior Development coach. “The Pacific theater presents unique challenges that demand synchronized efforts across bases and mission sets. By uniting development advisors and PME commandants, we foster alignment, accelerate innovation, and build relationships that transcend organizational boundaries.”



Across the Pacific, Erwin PME center educates over 3,000 Airmen and Guardians annually, delivering timely and deliberate leadership development throughout the region. When combined with the professional development courses and seminars facilitated by development advisors, the total number of military members impacted reaches nearly 5,000 to 7,000 each year.



“It’s an honor to be part of this inaugural summit,” said U.S. Air Force Chief Master Sgt. Bradford Cambra, Erwin Professional Military Education Center commandant. “It reflects our collective commitment to shaping the future of enlisted education by leveraging the full capacity of PACAF’s PME enterprise.”



This event marks a pivotal step in strengthening educational development across PACAF. It fostered a culture of collaboration, continuous learning, and shared purpose in development advisors and PME leaders better equipping them to shape the next generation of resilient, mission-ready Airmen and Guardians.

NEWS INFO Date Taken: 06.17.2025 Date Posted: 06.23.2025 Location: KADENA AIR BASE, OKINAWA, JP