Tripoli Arrives in Sasebo, Japan

SASEBO, Japan – The America-class amphibious assault ship USS Tripoli (LHA 7) arrived in Sasebo, Japan, June 23, as part of a scheduled rotation of forces in the Indo-Pacific.



Tripoli’s forward-deployment ensures that the most capable surface ships and superior technology is best positioned to honor the United States’ security commitment with their Japanese allies.



“Tripoli is proud to join the long history of committed partnership in the region,” said Capt. Eddie Park, Tripoli’s commanding officer. “Our Sailors and Marines are ready to join the capable team of Forward Deployed Naval Forces and contribute to the security, stability and prosperity of the Indo-Pacific region.”



The forward presence of Tripoli supports the United States’ commitment to the defense of Japan, enhances the national security of the United States and improves its ability to protect strategic interests.



The security environment in the Indo-Pacific requires the most capable ships to enable rapid response times for maritime and joint forces.



“Today is only the first day of what will be a positive and longstanding relationship between USS Tripoli and the people of Sasebo, Japan,” said Park. “We are all looking forward to becoming a welcome and active part of the Sasebo community.”



Tripoli departed San Diego on May 19, and is the second America-class amphibious assault ship to be forward deployed to Japan. Tripoli was commissioned July 15, 2020, and is the second America-class amphibious assault ship built for the United States Navy. The ship is named after the U.S. Marine Corps victory against Tripoli at the Battle of Derna during the First Barbary War in 1805.



U.S. 7th Fleet, the U.S. Navy’s largest forward-deployed numbered fleet, which routinely interacts and operates with allies and partners in preserving a free and open Indo-Pacific region.



For more news from USS Tripoli, visit https://www.surfpac.navy.mil/lha7/

NEWS INFO Date Taken: 06.23.2025 Date Posted: 06.23.2025 02:35 Story ID: 501207 Location: SASEBO, JP Web Views: 54 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, Tripoli Arrives in Sasebo, Japan, by LT Nicholas Spaleny, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.