Republic of Singapore Navy divers visit U.S. Coast Guard, strengthen maritime security ties

Lt. Emma Saunders, commanding officer of USCGC Myrtle Hazard (WPC 1139) and members of the Republic of Singapore Naval Diving Unit stand for a photo in Guam on June 11, 2025. Divers from the Republic of Singapore Navy, embarked on RSS Supreme (73), visited U.S. Coast Guard Forces Micronesia/Sector Guam on June 11, 2025, to discuss operations, share challenges, and tour the USCGC Myrtle Hazard (WPC 1139). (U.S. Coast Guard photo by Seaman Braelynn Greene)

SANTA RITA, Guam – Divers from the Republic of Singapore Navy, embarked on the Formidable-class frigate RSS Supreme (73), visited U.S. Coast Guard Forces Micronesia/Sector Guam on June 11 to discuss operations, share challenges, and tour the Sentinel-class patrol boat USCGC Myrtle Hazard (WPC 1139).



“The visit underscored the strong bilateral partnership between the U.S. Coast Guard and Republic of Singapore Navy emphasizing enhanced maritime security capabilities and seeking to deepen cooperation across the Pacific,” said Cmdr. Ryan Crose, acting commander, U.S. Coast Guard Forces Micronesia/Sector Guam.



Crose welcomed the Singapore delegation, led by Deputy Commander Naval Diving Unit Lt. Col. Brandon Choo. Lt. Melissa Reilly, cutter scheduler, delivered a comprehensive brief on U.S. Coast Guard operations in the region, followed by a brief from the RSN delegation outlining their diving and operational capabilities.



Discussions focused on shared challenges, interoperability, and strategies to advance maritime security in the Pacific. The visit concluded with a tour of Myrtle Hazard, led by Lt. Emma Saunders, the cutter’s commanding officer, showcasing the vessel’s advanced capabilities and role in regional operations.



This engagement highlights the enduring U.S.-Singapore strategic partnership, rooted in shared commitments to a secure and prosperous Indo-Pacific. Singapore, a key ally and host of U.S. naval assets under the 1990 Memorandum of Understanding, plays a critical role in regional stability. Bilateral engagements like this visit reinforce operational coordination and mutual understanding, enabling both nations to address evolving maritime challenges effectively.



The Republic of Singapore Navy was in Guam to work with the U.S. Navy for the fifth edition of bilateral Exercise Pacific Griffin, in Guam and its surrounding waters from June 7 to 18.



About U.S. Coast Guard Forces Micronesia/Sector Guam

U.S. Coast Guard Forces Micronesia/Sector Guam and their cutter and boat crews ensure maritime safety, security, and prosperity across the Micronesia region while supporting U.S. national interests at home and abroad. Operating under the Department of Homeland Security, the U.S. Coast Guard remains a multi-mission force dedicated to protecting the United States’ borders, enabling commerce, and fostering partnerships that enhance regional stability.



For more information, please contact CWO Sara Muir, public affairs officer, at sara.g.muir@uscg.mil or uscgforcesmicronesia@gmail.com.