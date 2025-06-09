Army’s Quartermaster Regimental Honors Program inducts HRC’s Tennant into Hall of Fame

FORT KNOX, Ky. – Retired Command Sgt. Maj. Willie C. Tennant Sr., a native of Pleasantville, New Jersey, and 34-year U.S. Army veteran, was inducted into the U.S. Army’s Quartermaster Corps Hall of Fame during a ceremony June 17 at Fort Gregg-Adams, Virginia, capping a career of significant achievements.



Tennant continues to serve as a Department of the Army Civilian here at the U.S. Human Resources Command taking care of Soldiers as an enlisted assignment manager.



Created almost 40 years ago, the Quartermaster Corps Hall of Fame award is the highest form of recognition the branch offers, according to the Quartermaster Honors Program website. The award honors individuals who have made "the most significant contributions to the overall history and traditions of the Quartermaster Corps." A selection board appointed by the Quartermaster commandant reviews all nominations for this high honor.



“Being inducted into the Quartermaster Hall of Fame means a great deal to me. After 34 years of service, I've had the privilege of supporting the warfighter through training, leadership and mentorship. To know that my work, performance and discipline have been recognized and valued enough to warrant this honor is truly humbling. I'm deeply grateful and touched by this recognition,” Tennant said.



Throughout his career, Tennant served in numerous leadership positions in the U.S. and overseas with deployments to Afghanistan, Iraq, Kuwait, Bosnia, Croatia, Hungary and Haiti – all of which earned him accolades.

While serving as command sergeant major for 7th Corps Support Group, in Bamberg, Germany, from 2004 until 2006, Tennant and his then-commander, Col. Catherine Haight developed a bond that continues to this day.



“I absolutely depended on Command Sgt. Maj. Tennant to help me to provide leadership, guidance and enforcement of standards,” Haight said.



“He worked extremely well with the staff and rallied the NCOs wherever we went. This was not a normal command tour for either of us, but he rose to that challenge and did a remarkable job living up to Teddy Roosevelt’s challenge: ‘Do what you can, with what you have, where you are.’ It was a daily scramble with improvised solutions as the rule, and he provided invaluable leadership to the organization.”



In 2010, following a devastating earthquake in Haiti, Tennant deployed with 3rd Sustainment Command (Expeditionary) for Operation Unified Response.



“Through [Command Sgt. Maj. Tennant’s] extraordinary leadership, he executed the transformation of the 3rd Sustainment Command (Expeditionary) Headquarters into a Joint Logistical Command (JLC) Headquarters providing command and control for over 1,800 Army, Navy, Air Force, Marine and Coast Guard service members and sustained Joint Task Force-Haiti and humanitarian assistance to the people of Haiti. It was credited that the JTF-Haiti saved the lives of over 1 million Haitian men, women, and children,” Brig. Gen. Robin Babb Akin wrote in her endorsement letter for Tennant’s nomination for the award.



Tennant embodies the NCO Creed by integrating those principle is everything he does, Haight said.



“When all is said and done, Command Sgt. Maj. Willie Tennant never, ever missed an opportunity to engage with Soldiers, NCOs and officers,” she said. “They learned from him and he from them; they felt he was their command sergeant major and that he had their back.”



His leaders praised Tennant’s ability to communicate with Soldiers, while working tirelessly to improve “his corner of the Army, at whatever level he was serving,” Haight said. “He has timeless leadership attributes that improved any organization.”



She recommended today’s Quartermaster Soldiers emulate Tennant’s leadership by being mindful of those around them, engaging with Soldiers in their organizations and doing their best to improve their corner of the Army.



Looking back on his more than three decades of service, Tennant shared that there's no mission without a logistician. Quartermaster Soldiers are essential to every deployment, providing technical proficiency and tactical skill.



“I always encourage Soldiers to read, study, and master their craft,” he said. “There's no substitute for professionalism.”



If Tennant had to do it all over again, he would tell his younger self to consider starting his Army career as an Infantry Soldier.



“Having those skills would have complemented my Quartermaster role,” he said. “I'd also emphasize the importance of the ‘three Bs” – being on time, being where you're supposed to be and be in the right uniform. Then following all instructions and respecting leadership is crucial. Always be your best and do your best.”



Included among Tennant’s numerous military awards and decorations are the Legion of Merit with one oak leaf cluster, Bronze Star with two oak leaf clusters , Defense Meritorious Medal, Meritorious Service Medal with three oak leaf clusters, Army Commendation Medal with four oak leaf clusters, Army Good Conduct Medal (11th award), and Global War on Terrorism Expeditionary as well as the Parachutist Badge, Air Assault Badge and German Parachutist Badge.



He was named a distinguished member of the Quartermaster Regiment in 2010 and demonstrated master logistician by the International Society of Logistics and U.S. Army Logistics University in 2011.

NEWS INFO Date Taken: 06.22.2025 Date Posted: 06.22.2025 14:26 Story ID: 501192 Location: FORT KNOX, KENTUCKY, US Hometown: ELIZABETHTOWN, KENTUCKY, US Hometown: PLEASANTVILLE, NEW JERSEY, US Web Views: 10 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, Army’s Quartermaster Regimental Honors Program inducts HRC’s Tennant into Hall of Fame, by William Costello, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.