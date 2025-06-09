Pacific Partnership 2025 Commences Mission Stop in the Kingdom of Tonga, June 18, 2025

NUKU’ALOFA, Tonga – Pacific Partnership has returned to the Kingdom of Tonga to conduct the largest annual multinational humanitarian assistance and disaster response readiness mission present in the Indo-Pacific region, June 18, 2025.



Pacific Partnership brings together U.S. and Tongan personnel to collaborate on engineering projects and medical engagements, strengthening the host-nation’s capacities and forging new, enduring partnerships in the region.



“The various medical and engineering endeavors the United States and the Kingdom of Tonga are scheduled to accomplish together are a reflection of our various shared values, with an emphasis on strong cooperation and adaptability,” said U.S. Navy Capt. Mark B. Stefanik, mission commander of Pacific Partnership. “The U.S., our Navy and our partners stand proud in our prevailing commitment to the Kingdom of Tonga and its more than 100,000 residents.”



During their stop in the Kingdom of Tonga, the Pacific Partnership medical team is scheduled to lead community health engagements in the fields of ophthalmology, nursing, nutrition, environmental health and healthcare.



“This is another example of our enduring commitment to engage with the Tongan people,” said Marcus Jackson, Chargé d’affaires a.i. of United States Embassy Nukuʻalofa. “His Majesty’s Armed Forces and U.S. forces have historically trained together, deployed together and, through Pacific Partnership, build together.”



These engagements are tailored to the individual needs of the local Tongan citizens, repeating and expanding on the trust and rapport developed between the two groups through past iterations of the annual exercise.



The Pacific Partnership 2025 engineering team plans to accomplish numerous engineering repairs on a Technical School Building in Ha'ateiho. The U.S. and Tongan-formed team is also on track to finish multiple repairs on a Mobile Utilities Support Equipment generator, and conduct several subject matter expert exchanges throughout the mission.



“It is an honor to be here in the Kingdom of Tonga and have a role in continuing this partnership,” said Lt. Cmdr. Benjamin Carrington, Pacific Partnership Tonga mission lead. “By working alongside our host Tongans, either through repairing important infrastructure or sharing medical expertise, we are building lasting capacity and enhancing interoperability. So, when disaster strikes, our nations stand readier than ever to work together.”



Now in its 21st iteration, Pacific Partnership series is the largest annual multinational humanitarian assistance and disaster management preparedness mission conducted in the Indo-Pacific. Pacific Partnership works collaboratively with host and partner nations to enhance regional interoperability and disaster response capabilities, increase security and stability in the region, and foster new and enduring friendships in the Indo-Pacific.

