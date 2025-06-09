Blue Ridge Returns to Japan After Summer Patrol

Photo By Seaman Damian Cook | YOKOSUKA, Japan (June 23, 2025) – The U.S. 7th Fleet flagship USS Blue Ridge (LCC...... read more read more Photo By Seaman Damian Cook | YOKOSUKA, Japan (June 23, 2025) – The U.S. 7th Fleet flagship USS Blue Ridge (LCC 19) arrives in Yokosuka, Japan after its summer 2025 patrol, June 23, 2025. The Blue Ridge and embarked U.S. 7th Fleet staff conduct regular Indo-Pacific patrols to deter aggression, strengthen alliances and partnerships, and advance future warfighting capabilities. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist Seaman Damian Cook) see less | View Image Page

U.S. 7th Fleet flagship USS Blue Ridge (LCC 19) returned to Commander, Fleet Activities Yokosuka, Japan, June 23, marking the completion of the scheduled patrol in the Indo-Pacific region.



Blue Ridge left for patrol on April 3 and traveled 14,432 nautical miles, making port visits to Cairns, Australia; Nouméa, New Caledonia; Suva, Fiji; Wellington, New Zealand; Sydney, Australia; and Guam.



"I remain very proud of the 7th Fleet and Blue Ridge team of teams for their work on this summer's patrol,” said Vice Adm. Fred Kacher, commander, U.S. 7th Fleet. “Our patrols enable 7th Fleet to lead America's forward deployed naval forces in the Western Pacific, providing command and control of our forces from the sea, and to engage our allies and partners in a unique way that only our flagship, USS Blue Ridge, can provide."



During the port calls, 7th Fleet and Blue Ridge leadership met with foreign dignitaries, as well as local leaders, to discuss ways of improving operational readiness, advancing future military capabilities, and enhancing relationships in the region. The U.S. 7th Fleet flagship also participated in Exercise Croix du Sud with France’s Marine Nationale in the Coral Sea, May 1.



7th Fleet staff, embarked aboard USS Blue Ridge, commands the world’s largest forward-deployed fleet with the primary mission of providing operational control and planning for its forces in the Western Pacific and Indian Oceans, while promoting regional stability and maritime security through engagements with allies and partners.



“This patrol will be remembered as a huge success,” said Capt. Nicholas DeLeo, commanding officer of Blue Ridge. “The professionalism of our Sailors enabled the completion of 14 sea and anchor evolutions, six port visits, four big top receptions, and the ship’s first-ever arrival in New Zealand. I am truly honored to lead and serve alongside this hardworking and talented crew.”



The Blue Ridge and embarked U.S. 7th Fleet staff conduct regular Indo-Pacific patrols to deter aggression, strengthen alliances and partnerships, and advance future warfighting capabilities.



For more news from USS Blue Ridge, visit https://www.surfpac.navy.mil/lcc19/

For more news from U.S. 7th Fleet, visit https://www.c7f.navy.mil