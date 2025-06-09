Seabees Bring Tools, Time, and Perspective to Anchorage Youth in Recovery

Photo By Oscar Garcia | ANCHORAGE, AK (Jun 19, 2025) Seabees are introduced to youth at the Adolescent...... read more read more Photo By Oscar Garcia | ANCHORAGE, AK (Jun 19, 2025) Seabees are introduced to youth at the Adolescent Residential Center for Help (ARCH) by retired Navy Commander Brian Emory during Navy Week Anchorage 2025. The visit kicked off a day of mentorship and hands-on activities as Sailors shared their military experiences and worked alongside the youth to build picnic tables on-site. Navy Week is a nationwide outreach program organized by the United States Navy to connect with communities that do not typically have a significant Navy presence. Held in cities across the country, Navy Week brings in Sailors from multiple commands to participate in public events, educational activities, and community service projects. The goal is to educate the public about the Navy’s mission, capabilities, and the critical role it plays in national defense and global maritime security. Through demonstrations, ship visits, school engagements, and media outreach, Navy Week fosters a greater understanding and appreciation of the Navy’s contributions while strengthening the bond between the Navy and the American people. Naval Construction Group One (NCG 1) is homeported in Pt. Hueneme, California, and leads and manages the overall capability and readiness of its Naval Construction Regiments (NCRs), Naval Mobile Construction Battalions (NMCBs), Construction Battalion Maintenance Unit (CBMU), and Underwater Construction Team (UCT). NCG 1 provides the required engineering support that the Navy and Nation need to construct and maintain base facilities, repair battle-damaged facilities, conduct defensive operations as required, and to meet disaster preparedness and recovery missions. (U.S. Navy photo by Oscar Garcia) see less | View Image Page

ANCHORAGE, AK (Jun 18, 2025) — At the Adolescent Residential Center for Help (ARCH), a group of U.S. Navy Seabees spent the day building picnic tables. But more than wood was shaped that day—so were perspectives, futures, and connections. As part of Navy Week Anchorage 2025, Sailors worked side-by-side with youth in treatment for substance use and co-occurring mental health disorders, offering mentorship, technical skills, and shared stories of resilience.



ARCH, a program operated by Volunteers of America (VOA) Alaska, provides residential treatment for youth ages 12 to 18. Residents stay for four to eight months and receive wraparound services including schooling, mental health support, and life skills training. For the teens, Navy Week wasn’t just a day of construction—it was a day of inspiration.



“What I was really hoping for is exactly what happened,” said Brian Emory, a retired Navy commander and current Admin Operations Manager at VOA Alaska. “The kids got to see Sailors who didn’t have perfect childhoods, but who found direction, discipline, and success through military service. They saw that there’s more out there than just coping with pain through substance use. There’s purpose, opportunity, and hope.”



The service project began with a brief introduction led by Emory, who retired from the Navy in 2021 after 28 years of service. His dual roles—as a Navy veteran and local leader—helped bridge the gap between the youth and the visiting Sailors. Together, they measured, cut, and assembled picnic tables to be used on the ARCH grounds.



“Construction is a great tool for connection,” said Builder Chief (BUC) Tennant. “You solve problems together, and in the process, you learn a lot about each other.”



Throughout the day, the Seabees shared insights about their military jobs and career paths, emphasizing trades such as construction, mechanics, and engineering—skills that many youth had never considered but found engaging.

“I told them I didn’t have it all figured out growing up either,” said EO1 Heck. “The Navy gave me structure, purpose, and a trade I love. I wanted them to see that same possibility for themselves.”



One particularly impactful aspect of the visit was the presence of a local Sailor from Anchorage, whose personal story resonated with many of the teens. Emory noted the importance of this representation, especially in a state where unique environmental factors can influence mental health.



“Having someone here who understands Alaska—who grew up in the darkness of the winters, the long daylight in the summers, and the isolation that can come with it—meant a lot,” said Emory. “This person could say, ‘I know what you’re going through, and you can overcome it.’ That’s powerful.”



The engagement wasn’t just about giving—it was also about listening. Many of the Sailors took time to participate in group discussions, aligning with ARCH’s therapeutic approach of peer-led dialogue and shared growth.



“They opened up more than I expected,” said CM2 Aguinaldo. “It reminded me that sometimes the best thing we can do is just show up and listen.”



Navy Week is a nationwide outreach program organized by the United States Navy to connect with communities that do not typically have a significant Navy presence. Held in cities across the country, Navy Week brings in Sailors from multiple commands to participate in public events, educational activities, and community service projects. The goal is to educate the public about the Navy’s mission, capabilities, and the critical role it plays in national defense and global maritime security.



Naval Construction Group One (NCG 1) is homeported in Pt. Hueneme, California, and leads and manages the overall capability and readiness of its Naval Construction Regiments (NCRs), Naval Mobile Construction Battalions (NMCBs), Construction Battalion Maintenance Unit (CBMU), and Underwater Construction Team (UCT). NCG 1 provides the required engineering support that the Navy and Nation need to construct and maintain base facilities, repair battle-damaged facilities, conduct defensive operations as required, and to meet disaster preparedness and recovery missions.