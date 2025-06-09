Anchorage Teen Steps into Service: Future Seabee Receives Warm Welcome from Hometown Heroes

Photo By Oscar Garcia | ANCHORAGE, AK (Jun 19, 2025) Equipment Operator 1st Class (EO1) Heck, Construction...... read more read more Photo By Oscar Garcia | ANCHORAGE, AK (Jun 19, 2025) Equipment Operator 1st Class (EO1) Heck, Construction Mechanic 2nd Class (CM2) Aguinaldo, and Equipment Operator 2nd Class (EO2) Sanchez hold the Seabee flag with newly enlisted Sailor recruit Daniel Monge during the Chugiak-Eagle River Chinooks baseball game at Lee Jordan Field, part of Navy Week Anchorage 2025. The moment symbolized pride, mentorship, and tradition as Monge connected with active-duty Seabees, celebrating his future in the Navy among those who serve today. Navy Week is a nationwide outreach program organized by the United States Navy to connect with communities that do not typically have a significant Navy presence. Held in cities across the country, Navy Week brings in Sailors from multiple commands to participate in public events, educational activities, and community service projects. The goal is to educate the public about the Navy’s mission, capabilities, and the critical role it plays in national defense and global maritime security. Through demonstrations, ship visits, school engagements, and media outreach, Navy Week fosters a greater understanding and appreciation of the Navy’s contributions while strengthening the bond between the Navy and the American people. Naval Construction Group One (NCG 1) is homeported in Pt. Hueneme, California, and leads and manages the overall capability and readiness of its Naval Construction Regiments (NCRs), Naval Mobile Construction Battalions (NMCBs), Construction Battalion Maintenance Unit (CBMU), and Underwater Construction Team (UCT). NCG 1 provides the required engineering support that the Navy and Nation need to construct and maintain base facilities, repair battle-damaged facilities, conduct defensive operations as required, and to meet disaster preparedness and recovery missions. (U.S. Navy photo by Oscar Garcia) see less | View Image Page

ANCHORAGE, AK (Jun 19, 2025) As the sun set over Lee Jordan Field during the Chugiak-Eagle River Chinooks baseball game, future Sailor Daniel Monge stood proudly, wrapped in a Seabee flag gifted by active-duty Navy builders. The Anchorage native had just taken the Oath of Enlistment before the baseball game, officially beginning his journey as a U.S. Navy Sailor. For Monge, a recent high school graduate and JROTC cadet, the moment was deeply personal.



“I wanted to follow in my grandfather’s footsteps,” Monge said. “He served in the Filipino Navy. I’ve always wanted to serve, travel, and do something meaningful—this is my chance.”



Monge was among a group of future Sailors who participated in an enlistment ceremony hosted by Navy Talent Acquisition Group Pacific Northwest as part of Anchorage Navy Week 2025. The ceremony marked a significant milestone for Monge, whose journey began at just 17 when he expressed strong interest in the Naval Construction Force.



“All we were doing was waiting for him to turn 17,” recalled GSM1 Emily Newman, Monge’s recruiter. “He knew what he wanted early on, and when a Seabee billet opened up, he jumped on it.”



That determination paid off when Monge, surrounded by family, friends, and Sailors, met several active-duty Seabees during the game. Among them were LT Paul Leray, an Eagle River native and Civil Engineer Corps officer, along with EO1 Heck, Chief Tennant, EO2 Sanchez, and CM2 Aguinaldo—all part of Navy Week outreach efforts.



Monge spent the evening talking with each Seabee about life in the Navy and what to expect in the field. The conversations left a lasting impact.

“I could see it in his face—he was in heaven,” said GSM1 Newman. “He was soaking up every word, asking questions, and getting advice from people living the life he’s about to begin.”



Moved by his enthusiasm and local roots, the Seabee team made a spontaneous decision. They handed him the Seabee flag they had carried to each event throughout the week—symbolizing pride, legacy, and unity.



“They told him, ‘It’s better for this flag to stay with you now,’” Newman added. “It was a powerful gesture.”

Monge is set to ship out to Navy boot camp on July 15, after basic training, he will receive additional training as an Equipment Operator (EO), one of the trades in the Navy’s construction battalions. As an EO, Monge will eventually learn to operate heavy machinery and support expeditionary and humanitarian missions around the world.



For his recruiter, watching Monge grow from a motivated teen into a future Sailor has been rewarding.

“He’s not afraid to ask questions or take initiative,” said Newman. “That curiosity and resilience will take him far—not just in the Navy, but in life.”



And for Monge, who spent years admiring the military from afar, Navy Week offered an unexpected homecoming.

“I got to meet people doing the job I’m about to do,” he said. “And I met a Lieutenant who’s also from Eagle River. It feels like I’m exactly where I’m supposed to be.”



Navy Week is a nationwide outreach program organized by the United States Navy to connect with communities that do not typically have a significant Navy presence. Held in cities across the country, Navy Week brings in Sailors from multiple commands to participate in public events, educational activities, and community service projects. The goal is to educate the public about the Navy’s mission, capabilities, and the critical role it plays in national defense and global maritime security. Through demonstrations, ship visits, school engagements, and media outreach, Navy Week fosters a greater understanding and appreciation of the Navy’s contributions while strengthening the bond between the Navy and the American people.



Naval Construction Group One (NCG 1) is homeported in Pt. Hueneme, California, and leads and manages the overall capability and readiness of its Naval Construction Regiments (NCRs), Naval Mobile Construction Battalions (NMCBs), Construction Battalion Maintenance Unit (CBMU), and Underwater Construction Team (UCT). NCG 1 provides the required engineering support that the Navy and Nation need to construct and maintain base facilities, repair battle-damaged facilities, conduct defensive operations as required, and to meet disaster preparedness and recovery missions.