DCSA Prepares for Security Training URL Migration

LINTHICUM, Md. - By the end of June, the Defense Counterintelligence and Security Agency (DCSA) will transition the Security Training, Education and Professionalization Portal (STEPP) and the Security Awareness Hub (SAH) platforms to new URLs under DCSA-owned domains.



URL changes will not impact the training needs of military members, civilians or defense contractors. DCSA is working across the DOD enterprise to communicate the new URLs with stakeholders and end users, with the goal of providing a seamless transition.



“We’re moving STEPP and the SAH to DCSA-owned domains due to changes in contracts and to align with the DCSA mission of providing premier security training services,” said Tiffany Lynch, program manager for the DCSA Program Executive Office (PEO), Security Education and Training Systems.



According to Lynch, users will experience no disruption to their accounts, training history or transcripts during the upcoming URL transition. This change affects only the website address, not the servers. The STEPP login page and SAH main page remain unchanged.



The primary benefit of the new URLs is that the sites will be integrated into the dcsa.mil domain, ensuring a more stable and reliable platform for accessing security training.



“PEO and the Security Training Directorate adhere to best practices in system design and implementation practices. These technology best practices have insulated and minimized the impact, from a system perspective, of these types of changes. To ensure minimal disruption, DCSA has performed extensive migration planning, regression testing, and quality assurance testing to ensure a smooth transition,” said Lynch.



STEPP provides training modules and resources to security professionals with a valid user account, while the SAH provides frequently assigned courses to DOD and other U.S. government and defense industry personnel without a requirement to log in.



The URLs for the platforms will change no later than June 30 from https://cdse.usalearning.gov to https://securitytraining.dcsa.mil/ and from https://securityawareness.usalearning.net to https://securityawareness.dcsa.mil/ respectively.



The old URLs will be deactivated on June 30. Lynch indicated that users can also navigate to the new sites from links posted on dcsa.mil and cdse.edu.



During this transition, Lynch recommends that users update any saved bookmarks, links, and documentation to reflect the new websites. Users are also encouraged to visit dcsa.mil and click on the "Security Training" tab at the top in addition to reading the Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs) available at https://securitytraining.dcsa.mil/local/faq/index.php.



Should users require any further assistance after the URLs change, please reach out to dcsa.quantico.dcsa.list.peo-sec-and-tng-systems-usg-only@mail.mil.

