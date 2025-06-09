Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    Unified Command established for oil spill in Kingsbury Run, near Cleveland, Ohio

    Unified Command established for oil spill in Kingsbury Run, near Cleveland, Ohio

    Photo By Petty Officer 1st Class Jessica Fontenette | AnafiUA 1.10.7An aerial view of the oil spill in Kingsbury Run tributary of the...... read more read more

    CLEVELAND, OHIO, UNITED STATES

    06.20.2025

    Story by Petty Officer 1st Class Jessica Fontenette 

    U.S. Coast Guard District 9

    CLEVELAND — A Unified Command (UC) has been established for an oil spill in the Kingsbury Run tributary of the Cuyahoga River near Cleveland, Ohio, Friday.

    The UC’s operational priorities are ensuring the safety of the public and responders, protecting wildlife and the environment, and ensuring economic activities in the area are minimally affected while securing the source of the spill and the removal of all pollutants.

    The UC consists of the U.S. Coast Guard, the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency, and the Ohio State Environmental Protection Agency. Additional responding agencies include the Northeast Ohio Regional Sewer District and Cleveland Water Pollution Control.

    The UC was established to provide for a multi-layered approach to ensure effective containment, mitigation, and removal of all pollution from Kingsbury Run. Responders have limited the spread of the spill through the use of boom and other containment methods.

    The source of the spill has yet to be determined, and collaborative investigative efforts are being undertaken by all agencies involved.

    Response information will be available via X (Twitter) @USCGGreatLakes where media and individuals can follow for further updates. Media can also reach out to Phillip.C.Gurtler@uscg.mil for further questions.

    -USCG-

    NEWS INFO

    Date Taken: 06.20.2025
    Date Posted: 06.20.2025 15:07
    Story ID: 501152
    Location: CLEVELAND, OHIO, US
    Web Views: 29
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    CONNECTED MEDIA

    Unified Command established for oil spill in Kingsbury Run, near Cleveland, Ohio

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    No tags found.

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download