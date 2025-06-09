Unified Command established for oil spill in Kingsbury Run, near Cleveland, Ohio

CLEVELAND — A Unified Command (UC) has been established for an oil spill in the Kingsbury Run tributary of the Cuyahoga River near Cleveland, Ohio, Friday.



The UC’s operational priorities are ensuring the safety of the public and responders, protecting wildlife and the environment, and ensuring economic activities in the area are minimally affected while securing the source of the spill and the removal of all pollutants.



The UC consists of the U.S. Coast Guard, the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency, and the Ohio State Environmental Protection Agency. Additional responding agencies include the Northeast Ohio Regional Sewer District and Cleveland Water Pollution Control.



The UC was established to provide for a multi-layered approach to ensure effective containment, mitigation, and removal of all pollution from Kingsbury Run. Responders have limited the spread of the spill through the use of boom and other containment methods.



The source of the spill has yet to be determined, and collaborative investigative efforts are being undertaken by all agencies involved.



Response information will be available via X (Twitter) @USCGGreatLakes where media and individuals can follow for further updates. Media can also reach out to Phillip.C.Gurtler@uscg.mil for further questions.





