Leaders break ground on new CDC at Fort Knox

FORT KNOX, Ky. — Leaders from Fort Knox, the surrounding communities and U.S. Senator Mitch McConnell’s office broke ground June 20 on the long-awaited new child development center.



Representing the Kentucky U.S. senator, State Director Robbin Taylor said though McConnell is regretful of being unable to attend the event, he is excited that the construction is moving forward so quickly.



“Senator McConnell is a staunch supporter of our nation’s military, and he recognizes the importance of ensuring we support our troops and their families,” said Taylor. “Over his long tenure in the Senate, Senator McConnell has prioritized the needs of Fort Knox, and specifically with regard to the child development center, he was proud to help secure $30 million for this facility.”



Installation leaders have had the new child development center on the wish list for several years. The current facility has a closed-concept plan, which provides a greater challenge for staff supervising children. The CDC is also one of the oldest of such buildings in the Army.



Speaking at the groundbreaking, Brig. Gen. Moe Barnett, commanding general of U.S. Army Cadet Command and Fort Knox, told those gathered at the ceremony that he has a gratitude journal that keeps him grounded on what he’s grateful for. The significance of the ceremony took precedence in his journal.



“We have Cadet Summer Training going on now with almost 3,000 cadets here, and I’m grateful for that,” said Barnett. “But I was really grateful to hear about this [ground breaking].”



Barnett explained that while he has placed his own children in CDCs throughout the Army over the last 31 years, he never had them in the CDC at Fort Knox.



“I understand the importance of what we’re doing today, and the symbolism,” said Barnett, who acknowledged the significance of having some children from the Fort Knox CDC in attendance. “This is incredible. We didn’t just need a bigger building; we needed a better facility, and that’s what we’ve gotten.”



Some of the children in attendance joined leaders in a ceremonial breaking of ground.



Barnett expressed gratitude for the Fort Knox civilian workforce who recently earned Best Garrison honors for the entire Army, the mission partners that operate at the installation, and the off-post partners who serve and support the military community.



Stephanie Parris, director of the Fort Knox CDC, said seeing the CDC advance to the front of importance and years shaved off of the wait have been a big blessing to her and her staff.



“It’s been a huge tasker to get this pushed forward, so we’re grateful because our voices were heard,” said Parris. “In terms of having an open floor plan, the new CDC will reduce the staffing needed; that gives our staff a little break to balance out duties and alternate.”



Parris said she and her staff were shocked a few years ago when they found out that the plans for the new CDC were moving forward. They hadn’t been given a date, so they figured it would take at least five or six years to get money awarded for the facility:



“We’re so happy that we have had people advocating for us.”

NEWS INFO Date Taken: 06.20.2025 Date Posted: 06.20.2025 14:53 Story ID: 501150 Location: FORT KNOX, KENTUCKY, US Web Views: 16 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, Leaders break ground on new CDC at Fort Knox, by Eric Pilgrim, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.