Naval Dosimetry Center Opens Modernized Facility to Enhance Radiation Readiness and Force Health Protection

Photo By Desmond Martin | 110625-N-NJ594-1001 BETHESDA, Md. (June 11, 2025) – Cmdr. Jeffrey A. Delzer,...... read more read more Photo By Desmond Martin | 110625-N-NJ594-1001 BETHESDA, Md. (June 11, 2025) – Cmdr. Jeffrey A. Delzer, officer-in-charge of the Naval Dosimetry Center (NDC), cuts the ribbon alongside the Defense Health Agency and NDC leadership to officially open the center’s new, state-of-the-art facility at Walter Reed National Military Medical Center. The event marked a major milestone in NDC’s enduring mission to protect the health and operational readiness of Sailors and Marines across the Fleet. see less | View Image Page

BETHESDA, Md. (June 11, 2025) – The Naval Dosimetry Center (NDC) marked a major milestone in its enduring mission to protect the health and operational readiness of Sailors and Marines with the official opening of its new, state-of-the-art facility at Walter Reed National Military Medical Center on June 11, 2025.



The ribbon-cutting ceremony, attended by senior Navy leaders, commemorated the completion of a multi-year transition to modernize NDC’s capabilities and reinforce its strategic role in supporting Fleet and force health protection.



The newly constructed facility provides a permanent, purpose-built home for the Navy’s centralized hub for radiation dosimetry processing, oversight, and consultation. The NDC’s mission spans the full spectrum of naval operations—delivering precision radiation monitoring for commands operating nuclear-powered platforms, supporting medical departments utilizing diagnostic and therapeutic radiation, and maintaining safety for industrial applications like radiographic inspection and nuclear weapons security. With a comprehensive registry of ionizing radiation exposure records dating back to 1947—now covering over 600,000 individuals—the center plays a foundational role in protecting the long-term health of Navy and Marine Corps personnel.



“This new facility is a testament to the relentless hard work and dedication of the entire NDC team,” said Cmdr. Jeff Delzer, Officer in Charge of the Naval Dosimetry Center. “We are the stewards of radiation safety across the Fleet, and this modernized center ensures we can continue that mission with the highest level of accuracy, efficiency, and accountability. It represents not just a new building, but a renewed commitment to our operational partners and the warfighters we serve.”



The facility was constructed to meet the stringent performance and environmental control standards required by the National Voluntary Laboratory Accreditation Program (NVLAP), which provides internationally recognized accreditation for the precision and reliability of dosimetry measurements.



“Maintaining NVLAP accreditation is fundamental to everything we do,” said Lt. Cmdr. Jessica Saunders, Science and Research Officer. “It guarantees to the Fleet and our joint partners that our results are accurate, legally defensible, and mission ready. This facility was engineered from the ground up to support quality, safety, and scientific excellence—hallmarks of Navy Medicine’s operational commitment.”



The center’s seamless transition into the new space was made possible through careful coordination with Defense Health Agency planners and key contract partners.

“Mission continuity was non-negotiable,” said Master Chief Hospital Corpsman Casey Potvin, Senior Enlisted Leader. “We executed each phase of this relocation with precision to ensure no interruption in support to the Fleet. Every service member relying on our monitoring continued to receive uninterrupted coverage—a direct result of our team’s professionalism and foresight.”



With roots tracing back to 1947 and centralized processing established in 1968 at Naval Hospital Bethesda, the Naval Dosimetry Center has long been a quiet but critical enabler of Fleet safety and survivability. The current relocation was driven by requirements under the 2005 Base Realignment and Closure legislation and the Walter Reed Medical Center Addition/Alteration project. While temporarily operating from an interim facility during construction, the NDC continued delivering uninterrupted support to operational forces, setting the stage for this long-awaited milestone.



Now fully operational in its new home, the Naval Dosimetry Center is better positioned than ever to uphold its legacy of excellence and ensure the radiation readiness and safety of the U.S. Navy and Marine Corps for generations to come.



The Naval Dosimetry Center (NDC), located at Walter Reed National Military Medical Center in Bethesda, Maryland, serves as the U.S. Navy’s premier facility for radiation exposure monitoring, dosimetry processing, and radiological consultation. Established as a centralized capability in 1968, the NDC supports the health and operational readiness of Sailors and Marines across the full spectrum of naval missions—including nuclear propulsion, medical diagnostics and therapy, industrial applications, and weapons systems. The center maintains the Navy’s comprehensive ionizing radiation exposure registry, with records dating back to 1947, and holds accreditation from the National Voluntary Laboratory Accreditation Program (NVLAP) for the highest standards in dosimetry precision and quality. As a critical enabler of force health protection and mission assurance, the NDC plays a vital role in sustaining a medically ready force and a ready medical force.