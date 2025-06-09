Coast Guard Sector Lake Michigan held change of command ceremony

MILWAUKEE — U.S. Coast Guard Capt. Rhianna N. Macon relieved Capt. Joseph B. Parker as sector commander of Sector Lake Michigan in a change of command ceremony in Milwaukee, Wisconsin, today.



Rear Adm. Jon Hickey, commander, Ninth Coast Guard District, presided over the ceremony.



Capt. Macon previously served as the Incident Management Chief of Fourteenth Coast Guard District. Capt. Parker’s next position will be Response Division Chief of Ninth Coast Guard District.



The change of command ceremony is a time-honored tradition that marks the transfer of authority and responsibility from one individual to another.



Sector Lake Michigan is responsible for 1,638 miles of shoreline and approximately 19,000 square miles of the waters of Lake Michigan encompassing Wisconsin, Illinois, Indiana, and Michigan. There are approximately 500 Active Duty, 200 Reserve, and 1,000 Auxiliary personnel serving within the Sector Lake Michigan area of responsibility.



Please contact Lt. Joe Neff, Sector Lake Michigan Public Affairs Officer, at 414-405-6436, with any questions.



