2025 African Senior Enlisted Leader Conference highlights National Guard role in Africa

National Guard senior leaders reaffirmed their commitment to counter terrorism, strengthen national security abroad, and bolster alliances and partnerships, particularly with countries throughout Africa, during the 2025 African Senior Enlisted Leader Conference here.

The conference included military leaders from 29 African and NATO nations who assembled with united interests, challenges, and strengths.

"Africa is a continent of immense strategic significance,” said SEA John Raines, senior enlisted advisor to the chief of the National Guard Bureau. “With its vast natural resources, growing populations, and critical geographic position, it is a focal point for both opportunity and challenge."

The conference brought together senior enlisted military leaders from African partner nations and the U.S. to exchange information about military education and training, strengthen relationships, and discuss opportunities for further collaboration and partnerships.

“Let us use this opportunity to learn from each other, to inspire each other and to reaffirm our commitment to building a more resilient adaptive and transformative security architecture for Africa,” said U.S. Marine Corps Sgt. Maj. Michael P. Woods, the command senior enlisted leader of U.S. Africa Command and the conference host. "You represent the strength, dedication, and unwavering commitment to security that defines the noncommissioned officer corps across Africa."

Woods encouraged open dialogue and partnership throughout the event.

“Most importantly this is a forum for you to share your experiences, exchange best practices and forge stronger bonds of cooperation,” he said. “You are the backbone of your militaries, the bridge between officers and soldiers and the guardians of professional standards. Your leadership is essential to success.”

For many Guard senior enlisted leaders, the conference also provided another opportunity to work alongside their partners in the Department of Defense National Guard State Partnership Program.

The SPP pairs Guard elements with partner nations worldwide for mutual military-to-military training and subject matter expert exchanges. The program has 115 partner nations, including 26 African countries.

"The Guard's SPP success in Africa is rooted in the quality of our National Guard noncommissioned officers,” said Raines. “By NCOs training trainers, SPP creates a multiplier effect, enabling partner nations to sustain their capabilities.”

Raines added that a common vision between both Guard and partner nation NCOs helps strengthen those capabilities.

“These warfighters are driven by the same three guiding principles that we've been discussing all week: resilience, adaptability, and transformation.”

Those principles also help Guard NCOs traverse a variety of challenges.

"These traits enable National Guard enlisted leaders to navigate Africa's complex security landscape, adjust to evolving challenges, and shape a future of enduring partnerships," said Raines.

Raines credited the NCO corps for its ability to strengthen regional stability, aligning with the Defense Department’s "whole of government" approach to address root causes of instability.

"Adaptability is the hallmark of an effective NCO, who adjusts plans and strategies in response to changing conditions," Raines said. "In Africa, where security threats, partner needs, and geopolitical dynamics shift rapidly, the National Guard's adaptability ensures it remains a flexible and responsive tool for the DoD."

Outside the SPP, the Guard also plays a significant role in international efforts to combat terrorism in Africa, said Raines, adding that as the Army’s combat reserve element, the Army Guard deploys worldwide as part of Army and joint operations—including deployments to Africa.

The Utah Army National Guard's 204th Maneuver Enhancement Brigade deployed to Djibouti in 2024 as part of Combined Joint Task Force-Horn of Africa, supporting regional security operations. Similarly, the Pennsylvania Army National Guard's 1st Battalion, 111th Infantry Regiment, has nearly 700 soldiers currently deployed in Africa to support U.S. Africa Command's security objectives.

There was historical sentiment for the National Guard at this year’s conference because Morocco was one of the first two African countries to join the SPP in 2003. In closing the three-day conference, Raines reaffirmed a commitment to helping African nations find African solutions.

“We will continue to expand the SPP, modernize our capabilities, and strengthen our alliances, ensuring that Africa remains a region of opportunity rather than instability,” he said. “The National Guard's motto – Always Ready, Always There – defines our commitment to this mission.”

