Navy Career Development Symposium Coming to Hampton Roads July 2025

MILLINGTON, Tenn. — The MyNavy HR Career Development Symposium is coming to Hampton Roads, Virginia, from July 15 to July 17.



CDS is an engaging opportunity for Sailors to interact face-to-face with MyNavy HR leadership and learn crucial career-enhancing information.



Sailors can meet with detailers, enlisted community managers, and command pay and personnel administrators. CDS brings subject matter experts for a variety of professional development opportunities to the MyNavy HR tradeshow including the U.S. Naval Community College, Navy COOL, MyNavy Coaching and the Professional Apprenticeship Career Track program.



Naval Station Norfolk and Naval Air Station Oceana will each host a full day of symposium events including all-hands calls with MyNavy HR senior leadership and dozens of tradeshow booths and career development presentations. Joint Expeditionary Base Little Creek-Fort Story and Dam Neck Annex will host all-hands calls to wrap up the three-day symposium.



Sailors are encouraged to ask questions, take surveys and give feedback on current and upcoming Navy personnel policies.



“CDS gives Sailors the opportunity to meet with MyNavy HR leaders and mentors they might not have the opportunity to see in the fleet,” said Navy Personnel Command Force Master Chief Bill Houlihan. “Our team has brought together an incredible pool of resources for Sailors, both junior and senior. It is our honor to equip them with the guidance and tools needed to map out their career aspirations.”



CDS Mid-Atlantic will kick off at Naval Station Norfolk on July 15 at 8:30 a.m., with an all-hands call at the C-9 auditorium, followed by events at Vista Point. The second day of CDS is at Naval Air Station Oceana on July 16 and will begin at 8:30 a.m. with an all-hands call, followed by events at the Center for Naval Aviation Technical Training Unit. To close out the week, an all-hands call at Joint Expeditionary Base Little Creek-Fort Story will start at 9 a.m., July 17, at the Little Creek Gator Theater, followed by an all-hands call at the Dam Neck Annex base chapel at 1:30 p.m.



More information will be made available at: https://www.mynavyhr.navy.mil/Career-Management/Talent-Management/CDS/.