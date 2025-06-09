VMR-1 Achieves Full Capability at NAS JRB Fort Worth

Photo By Sandy Owens | Marine Transport Squadron 1 marks full operational capability at Naval Air Station...... read more read more Photo By Sandy Owens | Marine Transport Squadron 1 marks full operational capability at Naval Air Station Joint Reserve Base Fort Worth on June 18, 2025. Military personnel stand at attention and civilians join in pledging during the national anthem at the ceremony, attended by military leaders, congressional representatives, Fort Worth council members, and supporting personnel. (Courtesy photo by Carl Richards) see less | View Image Page

NAS JRB Fort Worth, Texas — Marine Transport Squadron 1 (VMR-1), achieved full operational capability (FOC) at Naval Air Station (NAS) Joint Reserve Base (JRB) Fort Worth on June 18, 2025. The milestone was celebrated during a ceremony attended by military leaders, congressional representatives, City of Fort Worth council members, and numerous military and civilian personnel who contributed to this achievement.



The FOC declaration, announced during the ceremony, signifies the squadron’s readiness to provide air transport and logistical support for the Marine Corps and the Naval Air Logistics Office. VMR-1 now operates two C-40A Clipper aircraft with five proficient crews and comprehensive ground support.



Maj. Gen. John Kelleher, commanding general of the 4th Marine Aircraft Wing, presided over the event alongside Col. Michael Brennan and Lt. Col. Hanson Pitchford. Marine Fighter Attack Squadron 112, Marine Aerial Refueler Transport Squadron 234, and Marine Aviation Logistics Squadron 41 participated in the ceremony.



Activated in 1951 as Station Aircraft Engineering Squadron 2 in Cherry Point, North Carolina, VMR-1 has played a crucial role in various operations, including Desert Shield and Desert Storm, Hurricane Floyd relief, Operation Iraqi Freedom, and Hurricane Katrina relief. Its primary mission is to deliver time-sensitive, long-range transport across combatant commands.



Following its relocation to NAS JRB Fort Worth in 2015, VMR-1 transitioned from HH-46E and C-9B aircraft to C-40As, receiving its first on May 19, 2023, and its second on Dec. 2, 2023. Notable achievements include transport of 11,286 passengers and 1.2 million pounds of cargo.



Kelleher highlighted VMR-1’s legacy and equipment as force multipliers, emphasizing the squadron’s commitment to mission readiness.



“What this represents as far as our brand of lethality is this is a force multiplier for us,” said Kelleher. “Organic mobility is important to all our services, and this is priority number one for the Commandant. Naval warfighting and organic mobility. These two aircraft are force multipliers.”



Pitchford commended the teamwork, showcasing outstanding maintenance and contractor performance statistics. Plans for exercise Arctic Edge 2025, facility upgrades, and mission support are upcoming for the squadron.



NAS JRB Fort Worth is the first and finest joint reserve base, known for training and equipping air crews and aviation ground support personnel, while supporting missions such as airlift, aerial refueling, and global mobility, making it an integral part of national defense infrastructure.