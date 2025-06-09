Recruiter for the Maryland Air Guard receives Master Sgt. Salvador Torres Award

Photo By Maj. Benjamin Hughes | Maryland Air National Guard Brig. Gen. Drew E. Dougherty, assistant adjutant general...... read more read more Photo By Maj. Benjamin Hughes | Maryland Air National Guard Brig. Gen. Drew E. Dougherty, assistant adjutant general – Air, shakes hands with Tech. Sgt. Tiffany Anstead, a recruiter for the 175th Wing, at Warfield Air National Guard Base at Martin State Airport, Maryland, May 3, 2025. Anstead was presented the Master Sgt. Salvador Torres Memorial Award at the end of her seven-week recruiting training in April, and was honored during the May regularly scheduled drill by Maryland National Guard leadership. (U.S. Air National Guard Photo by Maj. Benjamin Hughes) see less | View Image Page

MIDDLE RIVER, Md. - A Maryland Air National Guard recruiter was recognized by the 175th Wing leadership for receiving the Master Sgt. Salvador Torres Memorial Award from the Air Force Recruiting School at Lackland Air Force Base, Texas, April 23, 2025.



Maryland Air National Guard Tech. Sgt. Tiffany Anstead, a recruiter for the 175th Wing, was presented the Master Sgt. Salvador Torres Memorial Award at the end of the seven-week recruiting training. The award commemorates the legacy of U.S. Air Force recruiting instructor Master Sgt. Salvador Torres, who fought terminal cancer with resiliency. The award identifies an individual who embodies eight key characteristics that Torres possessed: an individual’s ability to be aggressive, tenacious, tactful, innovative, transcendent, undaunted, dynamic, and enthusiastic.



“This is a different caliber of award for me since it's peer-nominated,” said Anstead. “I find that extremely special.”



Anstead initially joined the Maryland Air National Guard in 2017, pursuing education benefits after graduating with a degree in Exercise Science from Towson University. With a passion for medical health, she joined as an aerospace medical service specialist for the 175th Medical Group.

“In medical, you’re taking care of everybody, talking to people and getting to know what they do and how they do it,” said Anstead. “Now I can speak on many AFSCs when it comes to helping other people find jobs here.”



As part of the medical group, her team was attached to the 175th Operations Support Squadron, which allowed her to support missions around the world.



“I love to hear people's stories and getting to know people for who they are and the impact they have individually,” said Anstead.



Prompted by her heart for serving others, after seven years, Anstead decided to explore an even deeper way in which she could motivate the people around her and affect the lives of her fellow Airmen.



“I'm grateful my team has really helped answer any questions that I have, and I feel very supported,” said Anstead. “Going out into the community with them has been amazing. It’s so important being a partner with the community, especially since I didn’t have the best role models growing up, and it's always been something that I've wanted to give back to others.”



Giving back to the community is one of the many ways the recruiting team at the 175th Wing has distinguished themselves, whether through their work at the Baltimore veterans homeless shelter, Meals on Wheels, BARCS animal shelter, or hosting STEM events for elementary students at Towson University.



Anstead’s heart for service made it clear that her decision to join the team would be a natural fit and would bring her success throughout her recruiting training.



“From the very first day, she impressed not only her instructors, but her peers,” said Maryland Air National Guard Senior Master Sgt. Kevin Singleton, 175th Wing recruiting and retention senior enlisted leader. “She spearheaded study groups, morale events, and when times were tough, she kept a positive mindset for her and her peers to push through labs and assignments.”



Anstead has joined an exceptional team of recruiters who have already won the Chief Master Sgt. Brad W. Esposito Team Leadership Award twice, most recently in the fourth quarter of the 2024 fiscal year. The team is sure to further develop the key qualities Anstead already exhibits, such as her excellent leadership skills and tenacious spirit.



“The qualities this award represents are a perfect reflection of who Tech. Sgt. Anstead is,” said Singleton. “She elevates the recruiting team with her presence and infectious work ethic that inspires those around her, as a natural-born leader.”



Already busy working with a handful of new recruits and always striving for excellence, Anstead has jumped headfirst into her work and is sure to continue building up those around her.



“I want to make more of an impact on the community and for myself as well, to help change other people's lives in a different way,” said Anstead. “If you are passionate about people, everybody has a story to tell and everybody has an impact that they can make.”