The Wrestler: After Deployment Joe Braunagel Returns to NCAA Division 1 Athletics

URBANA-CHAMPAIGN, Ill. – Before he returned to the wrestling mat at the University of Illinois Urbana-Champaign, Spc. Joe Braunagel of O’Fallon, Illinois, returned from something much more intense — a military deployment to the Middle East with the Illinois Army National Guard.



Braunagel, a combat engineer, deployed with Kankakee-based C Co., 1st Battalion, 178th Infantry Regiment. He returned in April after nearly a year deployed to the Middle East where he helped protect U.S. forces and assets and trained with U.S. allies in the region.



“This is a University of Illinois Division 1 NCAA college athlete who put both his academics and his college athletic career on hold to deploy into a volatile region of the world for nearly a year,” said Brig. Gen. Lenny Williams, the Assistant Adjutant General – Army of the Illinois National Guard and Commander of the Illinois Army National Guard.



“He’s an impressive young man with outstanding values and a great future ahead of him. I am deeply honored to serve with Spc. Braunagel and other Soldiers just like him, who are willing to sacrifice so much for our incredible nation.”



His Army National Guard experience, paired with his background in athletics, forged a mindset built on grit, selflessness, and resilience. Now back on campus, Braunagel continues to defy expectations as a student-athlete and Soldier, balancing college life with military service and Division I athletics.



“I joined the Army National Guard because I wanted to give back to my country,” said Braunagel, who has returned to his original unit, the Marseilles-based A Co., 766th Brigade Engineer Battalion. “I didn’t want my parents to have to pay for college, so I started looking for scholarships. When I learned about the Illinois Guard Grant and GI Bill, it made perfect sense.”



Enlisting on Feb. 24, 2020, Braunagel entered basic training just after graduating high school. Within months, he began classes at UIUC and joined the university’s wrestling team, a demanding schedule made more intense by weekend drills, coursework, and early morning practices. But he never backed down from the challenge.



“Joe brings a level of discipline to the team that is a direct representation of his service in the military,” said Austin O’Conner, assistant wrestling coach. “We have around 40 wrestlers on the roster, but Joe stands out. He matured a lot after deployment. He exuberates the values we see in the military — loyalty, duty, respect, and selfless service.”



Those values run deep in the Braunagel household. Joe is one of four brothers, all of whom have pursued paths in service and athletics. His older brother Zac is a recent UIUC graduate and a former wrestler who now mentors the current team. Another brother, Danny, wrestles at Illinois as well, and their eldest brother, Jarrid, serves in the U.S. Marine Corps.



“We grew up in a military family,” said Zac Braunagel. “Our grandfather was in the Air Force, our dad served in the Navy, and now Jarrid and Joe are continuing that legacy. It was normal for us to talk about service, and we were raised to respect it.”



Zac said his brother’s maturity and presence have noticeably grown since joining the Guard. “Joe brings great energy to practice,” he said. “He knows how to boost morale and get others out of their shell. That discipline and mental toughness transfers from the Guard to wrestling.”



That same discipline helped Joe stay focused throughout his recent deployment. His family kept in touch regularly, even if just to share moments through online games. “With Joe’s deployment last year, our family was stressed,” Zac recalled. “We relied on faith and supported him however we could. When he came home, it was a big relief.”



Despite the stress of juggling multiple responsibilities, Braunagel said serving in the Guard has only strengthened his ability to manage his time and stay motivated. “Drilling once a month doesn’t detract at all from school or wrestling,” he said. “My professors and coaches are very supportive. I just stay ahead on my schoolwork and communicate when I need time off.”



Sgt. 1st Class Elisha Capili, an Illinois Army National Guard recruiter in Champaign, said Braunagel sets the standard for what’s possible. “Spc. Braunagel stands as a powerful example that college athletes can proudly serve in the Illinois Army National Guard while taking full advantage of the Guard’s benefits.”



Braunagel is working on his degree in Recreation, Sport and Tourism. He believes both his education and his service will set him up for success after graduation. “Being part of the Guard and attending the University of Illinois has allowed me to meet people and network. I believe it’ll open the door for job opportunities.”



And while his future is still taking shape, Braunagel remains focused on the present by putting in the work both as a Soldier and as an athlete.



“In the Guard, we are a family,” he said. “On the wrestling team, we are a family. I do what I can to help both teams. We work hard and build camaraderie along the way.”

