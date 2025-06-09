Backed by science: BSC fuels Air Force Medical Service

Photo By Senior Airman Hannah Bean | Members of the 19th Medical Group stand together for a group photo during Biomedical...... read more read more Photo By Senior Airman Hannah Bean | Members of the 19th Medical Group stand together for a group photo during Biomedical Sciences Corps (BSC) Appreciation Week at Little Rock Air Force Base, Arkansas, Jan. 31, 2025. BSC Appreciation week is a week to honor the history and recognize the men and women who comprise the BSC and all that they bring to the fight. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Hannah Zech) see less | View Image Page

LITTLE ROCK AIR FORCE BASE, Ark. -- Behind the scenes of the Air Force Medical Service (AFMS), a specialized group of diverse specialists play a critical role in supporting and maintaining operational readiness and advancing healthcare within the military.



The origins of the Biomedical Sciences Corps (BSC) date back more than a century to 1917, when the U.S. Army established the Sanitary Corps to combat infectious diseases during World War I. Over time, military medical services evolved, leading to the creation of the AFMS in 1949.



Recognizing the need for specialized medical professionals beyond physicians and nurses, the Air Force officially established the Biomedical Sciences Corps in 1965.



Since then, the BSC has grown into a vital force of medical specialists, providing expertise in areas such as physical therapy, optometry, podiatry, physician assistant, audiology, clinical psychology, clinical social worker, occupational therapy, dietetics, bioenvironmental engineering, public health, pharmacy and biomedical laboratory.



Today, BSC officers and enlisted personnel serve at every level of medical command, from military treatment facilities to major commands (MAJCOMs) and forward operating agencies, ensuring the Air Force remains medically ready for any mission.

“BSCs are integrated into every level of the Medical Group leadership path and can serve in clinical and non-clinical roles,” said Maj Andrew Garcia, 19th Healthcare Operations Squadron Diagnostics Flight commander and lab officer. “The BSCs are not only managers, they are also leaders and Subject Matter Experts in their field.”



With 13 officer Air Force Specialty Codes (AFSCs) and 9 enlisted AFSCs, the BSC is one of the most diverse components of the Air Force Medical Service. These professionals are responsible for everything from injury rehabilitation and disease prevention to environmental health and human performance optimization.



“We have a ton of variety in our corps and not everybody knows what everybody does,” said Maj. Scott Cheney, 19th Medical Group Biomedical Science Corps executive. “Our goal is to provide training and education to our members—especially those who may not always have the opportunity to see the full scope of what the BSC brings to the fight.”



BSC personnel don’t just operate in traditional hospital settings. Many of them work in austere environments, deployed locations, and specialized research facilities, contributing to medical advancements, force health protection, and operational readiness.



Whether it’s ensuring clean air and water quality for deployed troops, providing rehabilitative care to injured Airmen, or conducting psychological evaluations for high-stress career fields, BSC professionals play a critical role in sustaining force health.



Beyond their technical expertise, camaraderie and collaboration are essential pillars of the BSC. By fostering connections across different medical specialties, the corps enhances interdisciplinary cooperation and ensures that Air Force medical teams operate as a seamless unit.



“It’s about camaraderie,” Cheney emphasized. “We bring people together, introduce them to colleagues they may have never met before, and help them learn about different career fields within the BSC. These connections strengthen our corps and create lifelong professional relationships”



Through continued training, knowledge-sharing, and leadership development, the BSC remains at the forefront of military medical innovation. Their efforts not only improve individual patient care but also contribute to the overall readiness of the Air Force by ensuring Airmen remain physically and mentally fit to execute their missions.



“Mentorship is a key initiative that our BSC Executive focuses on,” Garcia said. “This year we centralized 14 professional development databases into 1 platform. We shared this process with 2 AD in Pacific Air Forces, boosting education opportunities for more than 48 officers across the 13 AFSCs.”



As the Air Force continues to evolve, the Biomedical Sciences Corps remains an indispensable part of military healthcare. Their contributions extend beyond routine medical care, influencing policies, advancing research, and shaping the future of the Air Force Medical Service.



From its humble beginnings in 1917 to its critical role in today’s global Air Force operations, the BSC has built a legacy of excellence, adaptability, and service. With a steadfast commitment to protecting the health and readiness of Airmen, these professionals will continue to play a vital role in military medicine for years to come.



Behind the scenes of the Air Force Medical Service (AFMS), a specialized group of diverse specialists play a critical role in supporting and maintaining operational readiness and advancing healthcare within the military.



The origins of the Biomedical Sciences Corps (BSC) date back more than a century to 1917, when the U.S. Army established the Sanitary Corps to combat infectious diseases during World War I. Over time, military medical services evolved, leading to the creation of the AFMS in 1949.



Recognizing the need for specialized medical professionals beyond physicians and nurses, the Air Force officially established the Biomedical Sciences Corps in 1965.



Since then, the BSC has grown into a vital force of medical specialists, providing expertise in areas such as physical therapy, optometry, podiatry, physician assistant, audiology, clinical psychology, clinical social worker, occupational therapy, dietetics, bioenvironmental engineering, public health, pharmacy and biomedical laboratory.



Today, BSC officers and enlisted personnel serve at every level of medical command, from military treatment facilities to major commands (MAJCOMs) and forward operating agencies, ensuring the Air Force remains medically ready for any mission.



“BSCs are integrated into every level of the Medical Group leadership path and can serve in clinical and non-clinical roles,” said Maj Andrew Garcia, 19th Healthcare Operations Squadron Diagnostics Flight commander and lab officer. “The BSCs are not only managers, they are also leaders and Subject Matter Experts in their field.”



With 13 officer Air Force Specialty Codes (AFSCs) and 9 enlisted AFSCs, the BSC is one of the most diverse components of the Air Force Medical Service. These professionals are responsible for everything from injury rehabilitation and disease prevention to environmental health and human performance optimization.



“We have a ton of variety in our corps and not everybody knows what everybody does,” said Maj. Scott Cheney, 19th Medical Group Biomedical Science Corps executive. “Our goal is to provide training and education to our members—especially those who may not always have the opportunity to see the full scope of what the BSC brings to the fight.”



BSC personnel don’t just operate in traditional hospital settings. Many of them work in austere environments, deployed locations, and specialized research facilities, contributing to medical advancements, force health protection, and operational readiness.



Whether it’s ensuring clean air and water quality for deployed troops, providing rehabilitative care to injured Airmen, or conducting psychological evaluations for high-stress career fields, BSC professionals play a critical role in sustaining force health.



Beyond their technical expertise, camaraderie and collaboration are essential pillars of the BSC. By fostering connections across different medical specialties, the corps enhances interdisciplinary cooperation and ensures that Air Force medical teams operate as a seamless unit.



“It’s about camaraderie,” Cheney emphasized. “We bring people together, introduce them to colleagues they may have never met before, and help them learn about different career fields within the BSC. These connections strengthen our corps and create lifelong professional relationships”



Through continued training, knowledge-sharing, and leadership development, the BSC remains at the forefront of military medical innovation. Their efforts not only improve individual patient care but also contribute to the overall readiness of the Air Force by ensuring Airmen remain physically and mentally fit to execute their missions.



“Mentorship is a key initiative that our BSC Executive focuses on,” Garcia said. “This year we centralized 14 professional development databases into 1 platform. We shared this process with 2 AD in Pacific Air Forces, boosting education opportunities for more than 48 officers across the 13 AFSCs.”



As the Air Force continues to evolve, the Biomedical Sciences Corps remains an indispensable part of military healthcare. Their contributions extend beyond routine medical care, influencing policies, advancing research, and shaping the future of the Air Force Medical Service.



From its humble beginnings in 1917 to its critical role in today’s global Air Force operations, the BSC has built a legacy of excellence, adaptability, and service. With a steadfast commitment to protecting the health and readiness of Airmen, these professionals will continue to play a vital role in military medicine for years to come.