Final Independence-Class Littoral Combat Ship Successfully Completes Acceptance Trials

MOBILE, Ala. – The U.S. Navy successfully completed acceptance trials for the future USS Pierre (LCS 38) at Austal USA in Mobile, Alabama the week of June 9. These trials, marking the final Independence variant LCS acceptance trials, achieved the highest measured quality in 15 years.



This trial marks the final significant milestone prior to ship delivery. Following the ship’s commissioning later this fall, LCS 38 will be homeported in San Diego, California. Pierre will support forward presence, maritime security, sea control, and deterrence.



“As we step back and take stock of this milestone it is important that we recognize LCS 38 as what it is, an embodiment of naval ingenuity, adaptability, and of determination to deliver on our commitments,” said Jonas Brown, deputy program manager of the LCS Program Office (PMS 501). “This is the close of an important chapter in United States shipbuilding history, and we must also remember that the story of LCS is still being written by our Sailors. We are eager to deliver this powerful warship, where it will undoubtedly serve effectively in the Fleet.”



Pierre is the 19th Independence-variant littoral combat ship (LCS) constructed. LCS 38 is the third ship named in honor of Pierre, South Dakota, and the second U.S. Navy warship to bear the name. The first ship named Pierre was the SS Pierre Victory, a Victory-class cargo ship that distinguished itself in World War II by successfully shooting down a kamikaze plane near Okinawa. The first U.S. Navy warship named USS Pierre was a submarine chaser (PC-1141) commissioned in 1943, renamed in 1946, and decommissioned in 1958.



“The Independence-variant LCS is a testament to innovation, agility, and combat power,” said Melissa Kirkendall, acting Program Executive Officer for Unmanned and Small Combatants (PEO USC). “Its cutting-edge design and versatility make it a force multiplier, ready to meet the challenges of modern naval warfare. Pierre is not just the final LCS in its class–it’s a symbol of our Navy’s strength, lethality, and commitment to global security.”



LCS is a fast, agile, mission-focused warship designed to operate in near-shore environments to counter 21st-century threats. It is a class of small surface combatants armed with capabilities to defeat challenges in the world’s littorals. LCS can operate independently or in high-threat scenarios as part of a networked battle force that includes larger, multi-mission surface combatants such as cruisers and destroyers.



The LCS class consists of two variants, Freedom and Independence, designed and built by two separate industry teams. The trimaran-hulled Independence-variant team is led by Austal USA (for the even-numbered ships). The monohull Freedom-variant is led by Lockheed Martin (for the odd-numbered ships).



PEO USC designs, develops, builds, maintains, and modernizes the Navy's unmanned maritime systems; mine warfare systems; special warfare systems; expeditionary warfare systems; and small surface combatants.

