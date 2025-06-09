AG Corps welcomes new top chief warrant officer

Photo By Robert Timmons | Col. Chesley Thigpen, chief of the Adjutant General Corps and commandant of the AG...... read more read more Photo By Robert Timmons | Col. Chesley Thigpen, chief of the Adjutant General Corps and commandant of the AG School, and Chief Warrant Officer 5 Michael J. Falton, Chief Warrant Officer of the AG Corps, pose during a ceremony, held June 11 at the Soldier Support Institute. see less | View Image Page

The Adjutant General Corps has a new Chief Warrant Officer of the Corps after a ceremony held June 11 in the Soldier Support Institute’s auditorium.



Chief Warrant Officer 5 Michael J. Falton, received the mantle from Chief Warrant Officer 5 Chad G. Bowen after receiving a ceremonial saber.



Falton also became the 10th Chief Warrant Officer of the AG Corps.



“I’ve actually been fortunate to give the saber to Chief Bowen and now it’s transitioning to Chief Falton, so for me, it’s a pretty special day,” said Col. Chesley Thigpen, chief of the AG Corps and commandant of the AG school, after passing the saber to Falton.



“We transfer responsibilities from one extremely talented leader to another,” Thigpen said. “It seems like a simple event. We’ve already passed the state where we’ve transitioned over. But I would tell you the history that’s behind it.”



The ceremony emphasized the importance of trust, leadership and the role of warrant officers in the AG Corps.



“It’s extremely important,” he continued. “Most importantly … it’s the trust we pass on, not necessarily the guidon, the colors, (or) the saber – the symbol we use. It’s more about looking them in the eye and saying, ‘You have this role and responsibility, and as Chief Warrant Officer of the Adjutant General Corps, many are looking to you.’ So that’s pretty significant.”



The chief is important because he is the Soldier that sits beside the developers and talks to the warrant officer and senior warrant officers about the state of the AG Corps and how to improve it.



Falton has big shoes to fill.



“Chief has been the vision behind the change when it comes to our doctrine,” Thigpen said.



Thigpen lauded the development of 420T-Talent Acquisitions Technician, a warrant officer specializing in recruiting that happened under Bowen’s watch.



Falton, on the other hand, is no stranger to Fort Jackson. He had volunteered to “come down here to teach … within the school long before he knew he was going to be the Chief Warrant Officer of the AG Corps,” Thigpen said. “That is a testament of his investment in the future.”



During the ceremony, Bowen welcomed Falton, referring to him as the right person for the job.



“You assume a role filled with responsibility and opportunity,” Bowen said. “You step into an organization that thrives in integrity, excellence and teamwork, and I have no doubt that under your leadership, it will continue to flourish.



Falton acknowledged he was a little nervous, but he was looking forward to the challenge.



“Stepping into this role is very exciting for me,” said Falton, who has been a warrant officer since 2006, “and I’m honored that I was even asked to do it. Standing here is very surreal. We are in a very momentous time in the Army: 250 years for the Army and 250 year for the AG Corps.



“So many great leaders have walk this path before me,” said the 10th Chief Warrant Officer of the AG Corps. “I just hope I can come close to living up to that legacy and improve the AG Corps.”