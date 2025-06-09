Coast Guard responds to motor vessel aground on Cuyahoga River in Cleveland

June 20, 2025



CLEVELAND — The motor vessel Sunnanvik, a 406-foot cement carrier, was refloated at approximately 6 a.m., Friday, on the Cuyahoga River in Cleveland, Ohio.



Sector Eastern Great Lakes watchstanders received the initial report of the vessel grounding at 12:43 a.m. and immediately dispatched a 29-foot Response Boat-Small crew from Station Cleveland Harbor to respond.



The Station Cleveland Harbor boat crew arrived on scene and established a security zone around the grounded vessel.

The Cuyahoga River has been reopened to all vessel traffic.



There were no injuries associated with the vessel grounding.



The Sunnanvik was carrying approximately 3,500 tons of cement at the time of the grounding.



The cause of the grounding is under investigation.



