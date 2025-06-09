I Corps Warriors Celebrate Army’s Historic 250th Birthday at JBLM

Photo By Sgt. Shadica Price | Retired Sgt. Maj. of the Army Daniel A. Dailey, Lt. Gen. Matthew McFarlane, I Corps...... read more read more Photo By Sgt. Shadica Price | Retired Sgt. Maj. of the Army Daniel A. Dailey, Lt. Gen. Matthew McFarlane, I Corps commanding general, and Command Sgt. Maj. Donald Durgin, I Corps senior enlisted leader, joins Pfc. Caniya Martin, the youngest Soldier in attendance, and Chief Warrant Officer 5 Thomas Oroho, the oldest, for the ceremonial cake cutting during the 250th Army Birthday Ball at the Hotel Murano in Tacoma, Washington, June 18, 2025. The tradition symbolizes the passing of knowledge and experience from one generation to the next, honoring 250 years of Army service. (U.S. Army photo by Sgt. Shadica Price) see less | View Image Page

Joint Base Lewis-McChord celebrates once-in-a-lifetime milestone with fitness challenges, festivities

By: America’s First Corps Public Affairs Office

JOINT BASE LEWIS-MCCHORD, Wash. – The thunder of “Hooah!” echoed across Joint Base Lewis-McChord on June 18th as America’s First Corps celebrated the U.S. Army’s extraordinary 250th Birthday milestone with a series of events that brought together military personnel, community partners, and distinguished guests.

The day began with a morning run around the installation led by I Corps Commanding General Lt. Gen. Matthew McFarlane, symbolizing the leadership and esprit de corps that has defined the Army for two and a half centuries.

“This is a once-in-a-lifetime opportunity to be part of history,” said Col. Jennifer Bocanegra, spokesperson for America’s First Corps. “You’re not just celebrating our past – you’re actively building our future.”

National Stage Representation

The celebration held special significance as 1,200 Soldiers and leaders from across the I Corps formation had just returned from representing the command at the U.S. Army’s 250th Birthday Parade in Washington, D.C. this past Saturday. The historic parade served as the opening event for America’s 250th birthday yearlong celebration, leading into 2026.

“I Corps was proud to represent on the national stage,” Bocanegra noted, emphasizing how the parade highlighted the Army’s unwavering support to the nation while celebrating Soldiers, their families, veterans, and Department of the Army civilians.

More Than Just a Birthday

The significance of this milestone extends far beyond a simple birthday celebration. For 250 years, the U.S. Army has served as the constant defender of freedom, literally older than the nation it protects. The Army has participated in 203 named campaigns, fought in 47 countries, and maintains Soldiers in 140 countries worldwide.

An estimated 30 million Americans have worn the Army uniform throughout the nation’s history, with approximately 900,000 Army Soldiers having made the ultimate sacrifice defending freedom and the United States.

The Army’s 250th Birthday celebration at JBLM extended beyond a single event. Several key events were held to bring together military personnel and community partners to commemorate this historic milestone.

Community Partnership Golf Tournament

Following the morning run, I Corps leaders strengthened its ties with local community partners through an afternoon golf tournament hosted by the Mount Rainier Chapter of the Adjutant General Regimental Association. Community partners were invited to play golf alongside I Corps leaders, fostering the civilian-military partnerships crucial to the Army’s success throughout its history. The tournament exemplified the collaborative spirit between JBLM and the surrounding Puget Sound community. It demonstrates how the Army’s mission extends beyond the installation gates to include meaningful relationships with the communities where Soldiers and their families live and serve.

Army Birthday Ball

The celebration culminated with an Army Birthday Ball where the 15th Sergeant Major of the Army, SMA (Retired) Daniel Dailey, served as the distinguished guest speaker. Lt. Gen. McFarlane opened the evening’s festivities with welcoming remarks that set the tone for the historic celebration.

“Now, a few minutes in, let me say: tonight is going to be great,” McFarlane told the assembled guests. “Thanks to Col. Michelle Waguespack and the I Corps [Army Birthday planning] team for putting this together. We’re going to enjoy some Army history, music, and good fun.”

McFarlane introduced the evening’s distinguished guest with personal insight: “Our guest of honor tonight is Command Sergeant Major Dan Dailey. I’ve known him since 2015, when he served at Headquarters, Department of the Army. He’s a soldier’s soldier, and since retiring, he’s carried on the Army legacy with AUSA. You’ll see how special he is shortly.”

Dailey then addressed the assembled guests about the Army’s significance, its rich history, and the Soldiers who serve and make the organization great.

“Today is a great day to be a Soldier—and as a matter of fact, every day is a great day to be a Soldier,” Dailey told the audience. “We gather together in reverence and gratitude to honor 250 years of unwavering service by the United States Army—the oldest branch, our steadfast guardians of our Republic.”

Reflecting on the Army’s evolution and enduring mission, he continued: “From muskets to drones, from horseback to helicopters, the Army has adapted, endured, and led. For 250 years, the United States Army has stood as a pillar of strength, a shield for liberty, and a symbol of our Nation’s promise.”

Dailey emphasized the critical nature of military service in preserving freedom: “Our freedom is not a coincidence. It is not happenstance. And I assure you, ladies and gentlemen—it is not guaranteed. It’s protected by the men and women in our Armed Services.”

He highlighted the connection between service and American ideals: “Service is the act that forms the bridge between the ideals outlined in our founding documents and the advancement of those ideas into reality.”

With characteristic Army pride, Dailey acknowledged the joint force while emphasizing the Army’s leadership role: “We are equally blessed to have the best Navy, Marines, Air Force, Coast Guard, and our newest brothers and sisters in arms—the Space Force. Each brings unique capabilities. But let’s be honest, this evening—the Army leads the way.”

Speaking directly to I Corps’ distinguished history, he noted: “For 250 years, the U.S. Army has stood the watch. For over 160 years, First Corps has been the vanguard—fighting and winning across the globe.”

McFarlane concluded the evening with powerful reflections on what makes the Army special, drawing from his recent experience at the national parade: “Saturday night, walking down Constitution Avenue with Bayonet 6 and our awesome soldiers, I reflected on what we are. We had tanks, Strykers, and HIMARS—but any dictator can buy those. What makes us special is the American Soldier. That’s our secret sauce for 250 years.”

“People weren’t cheering for machines—they were cheering for you,” he emphasized to the audience. “So as we celebrate tonight, remember we’re honoring your values, your sacrifice, your heroism—and the legacy of 60 million soldiers who served before us.”

The evening concluded with McFarlane’s stirring charge to the force: “So tonight, remember that—and as we forge ahead, always remember: the U.S. Army will stand. This We’ll Defend. Courage. Thanks.”

Transformation and Innovation

What makes this celebration particularly meaningful is the Army’s current position at the forefront of military modernization. From artificial intelligence to next-generation combat vehicles, from space operations to cyber warfare capabilities, today’s Soldiers are the generation that will carry the Army into its next quarter-millennium.

“The story of the Army is, in many ways, the story of America itself,” officials noted. “From muskets to multi-domain operations, from horse cavalry to hypersonics – we’ve always been at the forefront of innovation.”

Pacific Presence

As I Corps Soldiers serving across the great Pacific, the JBLM community continues the proud tradition that began 250 years ago while simultaneously pioneering the technologies and tactics that will define the Army’s future. This dual role as guardians of tradition and architects of transformation embodies the spirit of the Army’s 250th Birthday celebration.

First Corps – Army Strong!