Air National Guard Engineers Build Roads, Skills During Assateague Island Project

Photo By Master Sgt. Bryan Hoover | Pennsylvania Air National Guardsman, Senior Airman Asa Henderson assigned to the 171st...... read more read more Photo By Master Sgt. Bryan Hoover | Pennsylvania Air National Guardsman, Senior Airman Asa Henderson assigned to the 171st Civil Engineer Squadron, operates an excavator to move riprap during a deployment for training, Assateague Island, Virginia, June 17, 2025. The 171st engineers are the 5th rotation of 8 during the deployment for training on the island. The DFT has provided engineers with unique training consistent with installing a runway while creating a new road for the Fish and Wildlife Service. (U.S. Air National Guard photo by Senior Master Sgt. Bryan Hoover) see less | View Image Page

Air National Guard civil engineers from across the country are rotating through Assateague Island in support of a months-long deployment for training, where they’re building vital infrastructure while gaining expeditionary skills that directly align with the Air Force’s Agile Combat Employment strategy.

Led by Senior Master Sgt. David Ledger of the 210th RED HORSE Squadron, New Mexico Air National Guard, and 1st Lt. Allen Wilson, project engineer from the 176th Civil Engineer Squadron, Alaska Air National Guard, the project aims to construct 2.5 miles of paved roadway and develop 14 acres of parking on federal land managed by the U.S. Fish and Wildlife Service and National Park Service. The new infrastructure will support safe, sustainable access for more than 1.4 million annual visitors for recreational purposes to the Assateague Island National Seashore.

Over the course of the project, eight separate two-week rotations of Airmen will support construction activities. Participating units include:

210th RED HORSE Squadron – New Mexico ANG

202nd RED HORSE Squadron – Georgia ANG

203rd RED HORSE Squadron – Virginia ANG

200th RED HORSE Squadron – Ohio ANG (supporting three separate rotations)

171st Civil Engineer Squadron – Pennsylvania ANG

185th Civil Engineer Squadron – Iowa ANG

While many of the Airmen come from the heavy equipment operator—or “dirt boy”—career field, this deployment provides training well beyond the scope of traditional job roles. Airmen from a wide range of Air Force Specialty Codes are participating in the project, often stepping into unfamiliar roles to support daily operations—an approach that directly supports the Air Force’s Multi-Capable Airman (MCA) concept.

“This DFT is an example of the AFFORGEN model in action,” said Ledger, referencing the Air Force Force Generation cycle, which prioritizes ready and deployable forces. “We’re not just developing operators—we’re developing Airmen who can function across disciplines and in unpredictable environments.”

From operating bulldozers to managing fuel, logistics, or site layout, Airmen are being cross-trained and empowered to support the mission in a variety of ways. The result is not only more capable individuals—but a more agile, mission-ready force.

The training environment on Assateague Island is also highly relevant to today’s strategic priorities. With sandy terrain, limited infrastructure, and harsh weather conditions, the setting closely mirrors what Airmen may face in the INDOPACOM theater, where agile airfield operations and engineering support would be essential in contested, remote areas.

“Most of our home stations are located at well-established airports—you can’t exactly go out and carve roads through natural terrain,” said Wilson. “Here, our teams are working in conditions that simulate real-world expeditionary operations.”

Despite the scale of construction, no areas of the island have been closed to the public. Guardsmen are assisting with traffic control, standing watch at key access points, and helping to ensure safe flow of both tourists and equipment across shared bike paths and roadways.

“Public access has been uninterrupted throughout the project,” said Wilson. “That’s a big win for both the mission and the community.”

Originally estimated at $45 million, the project was restructured, reducing the scope of utilities to be installed and utilizing military labor, bringing the cost down to roughly $17 million. The savings are significant for the U.S. Fish and Wildlife Service, which previously spent an estimated $400,000 annually maintaining the area’s eroding access points.

The DFT began in April and is scheduled to continue through July. Project leadership—including Ledger, Wilson, and Tech. Sgt. Haley Suazo, a services specialist with the 210th RED HORSE Squadron, New Mexico ANG—will depart after the sixth rotation. The final two rotations will fall under the direct management of the U.S. Fish and Wildlife Service.

“This deployment builds something far more important than pavement,” said Ledger. “It develops multi-capable Airmen, strengthens joint partnerships, and leaves behind a mission-ready force. That’s the kind of readiness we need for the future fight.”