NAVFAC Hawaii Awards $8 Billion Multiple Award Construction Contract

JOINT BASE PEARL HARBOR‐HICKAM, Hawaii — Naval Facilities Engineering Systems Command (NAVFAC) Hawaii has awarded a combined $8 billion indefinite‐delivery/indefinite‐quantity (IDIQ), multiple award design‐build (DB) /design‐bidbuild (DBB) contract for new construction, repair, alteration, and related demolition of existing infrastructure within the NAVFAC Hawaii area of operations (AO).



The contracts were awarded to:

- Environmental Chemical Corporation, Burlingame, CA

- Grunley Goodfellow JV, Rockville, MD

- Hawaii‐Wake MACC Constructors, Watsonville, CA

- Hawaiian Dredging Construction Company, Inc., Honolulu, HI

- Hensel Phelps Construction Co., Honolulu, HI

- Kiewit Infrastructure West Co., Honolulu, HI

- The Korte Company, St. Louis, MO

- Nan, Inc., Honolulu, HI

- Nordic PCL Construction, Inc., Honolulu, HI

- SLSCO, Ltd., Galveston, TX

- The Whiting‐Turner Contracting Company, Baltimore, MD



The contractors were chosen using the best value source selection procurement method. Award for this procurement was based on technical factors and price, which together constitute a best value to the Government.



The work includes, but is not limited to labor, supervision, tools, materials and equipment necessary to perform new construction, repair, alteration and related demolition of existing infrastructure based on DB or DBB projects (full plans and specifications) for infrastructure within the State of Hawaii and Wake Island. The contract is expected to be completed by June 2033.



Infrastructure is defined as residential building construction, construction for industrial buildings and warehouses; non-residential buildings, other than industrial buildings and warehouses; or improvements such as utilities, landscaping, airfields and roadways; dredging and waterfront work on piers, wharves, caissons, and dry docks; or magazines and petroleum, and oil and lubricant (POL).



Task orders will be issued for the work that may require design and construction services. NAVFAC Hawaii, based at Joint Base Pearl Harbor-Hickam, Hawaii, serves as the contracting authority.



NAVFAC Hawaii's mission is to plan, build, and maintain quality, sustainable facilities through contracting, engineering, environmental, planning, public works, real estate, and utilities services to supported commands and other federal agency customers in the state of Hawaii.

NEWS INFO Date Taken: 06.18.2025 Date Posted: 06.19.2025 00:30 Story ID: 501066 Location: JOINT BASE PEARL HARBOR-HICKAM, HAWAII, US Web Views: 12 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, NAVFAC Hawaii Awards $8 Billion Multiple Award Construction Contract, by Anna Marie G. Gonzales, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.