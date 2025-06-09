USFK and UNC members, families join CFC cultural immersion program

Courtesy Photo | Service Members and Families of U.S. Forces Korea and United Nations Command gather...... read more read more Courtesy Photo | Service Members and Families of U.S. Forces Korea and United Nations Command gather for a group photo in front of Memorial Chapel in UN Memorial Cemetery in Korea, during the 2025 Korean Security, History, Cultural Immersion Program, June 18. see less | View Image Page

CAMP HUMPHREYS, South Korea – Since 2020, the Combined Forces Command has hosted an annual Korean security, history, and cultural immersion program for the service members and their families of U.S. Forces Korea and United Nations Command.



A total of 203 USFK and UNC service members and their families participated in the “2025 Korean Security, History, Cultural Immersion Program” from June 17 – 19, simultaneously nationwide across five regions. This program lays a foundation for demonstrating Alliance teamwork and contributes to a combined defense posture.



“This program is contributing to building an unwavering ROK-U.S. Alliance and partnership by promoting understanding of the Republic of Korea’s security, history, and culture,” said U.S. Marine Corps Maj. Gen. Douglas K. Clark, director of plans and policy for UNC, CFC, USFK.



CFC selected specific locations across the Peninsula such as Gyeongbokgung Palace in Seoul, the Dora and Unification Observatories and Demilitarized Zone Museum in the DMZ, Andong Hahoe Folk Village, and the United Nations Memorial Cemetery in Korea in Busan. For 2025, there has been an added exhibition stop, that is internationally recognized, to visit a “K-Defense” industry and company as well.



To commemorate the UNC’s 75th anniversary, a tour group visited the UN Memorial Cemetery in Korea while in Busan on June 18. One UNC member paid respects to the grave of his great-uncle who was killed during the Battle of Kapyong in the Korean War.



“Visiting my great-uncle’s resting place here in Korea was a profound moment,” said Royal Australian Air Force Wing Commander Patrick D. Bridge, a policy officer serving with UNC. “Serving under the UN flag, just as he did, gives deep meaning to my mission today. As we mark the 75th anniversary of the United Nations Command, the values he fought for still guide our mission – and I’m honored to be part of that enduring legacy and shared purpose.”



Since 2020, the CFC has run the program annually to help USFK service members gain a deeper understanding of Korea, strengthen teamwork with their Korean counterparts, contribute to the combined defense posture, and remain strong supporters of Korea even after returning home. This year, from May to November, the program will be held nine times across six regions – seven sessions in five inland areas and two in the Jeju region – reaching approximately 1,900 USFK and UNC service members and their families.