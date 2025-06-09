Marine Corps Base Hawaii and Conservation Partners Unite to Protect Maunawili Forest and Lo’i

MARINE CORPS BASE HAWAI'I - The lush and culturally significant Maunawili Forest and Lo’i, located on O‘ahu’s windward side, are the focus of a growing conservation effort backed by a unique collaboration between Marine Corps Base Hawai‘i (MCBH), the U.S. Army, U.S. Forest Service, state agencies, and nonprofit partners.



Through the Department of Defense’s (DoD) Readiness and Environmental Protection Integration (REPI) program, MCBH and the U.S. Army has secured approximately $11 million to support ongoing work to protect the Maunawili watershed, preserving dozens of cultural sites, and restoring native species habitat.



The Maunawili initiative builds on a broader movement to safeguard the valley’s 1,084 acres of forest, lo‘i systems, and historic trails from incompatible development. The project aligns conservation objectives with military readiness by preventing urban encroachment and protecting upstream watershed health, which is critical to both the community and the environment. Additionally, conserving this native forest enhances the region’s resilience to impacts such as storm surges and flooding by maintaining natural buffers and promoting groundwater recharge.



“This is more than a land conservation effort—it’s an investment in Hawai‘i’s cultural heritage and ecological future,” said Leah Rothbaum, REPI lead for MCBH. “By working alongside state and community partners, we’re strengthening both environmental resilience and mission readiness.”



The Trust for Public Land (TPL), a key nonprofit partner in the project, has been instrumental in the acquisition process and securing Sentinel Landscape designation for Oahu including Maunawili. This status, granted through a federal initiative uniting the Departments of Defense, Agriculture, and Interior, ensures long-term support and funding for projects that simultaneously protect natural resources and military operations.



Hawai‘i’s Department of Land and Natural Resources (DLNR) will manage much of the protected area as part of the State Forest Reserve System, working with local cultural practitioners, farmers, and community leaders to restore taro fields, protect archaeological sites, and rehabilitate stream and forest ecosystems. Native species such as Hawaiian damselflies and wetland birds benefit from these coordinated efforts. These restoration efforts also provide valuable educational opportunities, teaching traditional practices like kalo cultivation and fostering a deeper connection to the land’s cultural and ecological significance.



MCBH leadership, along with representatives from the Army Environmental Command, REPI, DLNR, and TPL, recently conducted a site visit to review progress and reaffirm their shared commitment to the land.



With the infusion of federal resources and growing collaboration across sectors, Maunawili Forest and Lo’i stands as a national example of how military readiness, cultural preservation, and environmental stewardship can work hand-in-hand.

Date Taken: 06.06.2025 Date Posted: 06.18.2025 Location: KAILUA, HAWAII, US