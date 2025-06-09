MRF-D 25.3 commences Bersama Warrior 25 in Malaysia

Courtesy Photo | U.S. and Malaysian Armed Forces service members pose for a group photo during the...... read more read more Courtesy Photo | U.S. and Malaysian Armed Forces service members pose for a group photo during the Bersama Warrior 25 opening ceremony at the Joint Warfighting Center, Kuantan, Malaysia, June 17, 2025. Bersama Warrior is an annual, bilateral joint exercise sponsored by U.S. Indo-Pacific Command and hosted by the Malaysian Armed Forces. This year marks the 11th iteration of the exercise, and the first time MRF-D is participating, enhancing U.S. and Malaysian defense readiness and improving combined joint interoperability. MRF-D is an annual six-month rotational deployment to enhance interoperability with the Australian Defence Force and allies and partners and provide a forward postured crisis response force in the Indo-Pacific. (Courtesy photo provided by the Malaysian Armed Forces) see less | View Image Page

KUANTAN, Pahang, Malaysia – U.S. Marines with the Marine Rotational Force – Darwin (MRF-D) 25.3 Marine Air-Ground Task Force (MAGTF) alongside the Malaysian Armed Forces (MAF) and U.S. Army Pacific are participating in the Bersama Warrior 2025 staff exercise (STAFFEX) held in Malaysia June 17-26, 2025.



Bersama Warrior is an annual, bilateral joint exercise sponsored by U.S. Indo-Pacific Command and hosted by the MAF. This year marks the 11th iteration of the exercise, and the first time MRF-D is participating, enhancing U.S. and Malaysian defense readiness and improving combined joint interoperability. This participation is part of MRF-D's growing role in regional operations, activities, and investments extending as far west as Malaysia and as far east as New Caledonia.



“To us, this is more than just a planning exercise,” said Lt. Gen. Dato’ Zahani Bin Hj Zainal Abidin, Malaysian Armed Forces Joint Force Commander. “It’s a meaningful platform that grows operational readiness, strengthens our beautiful partnership, and cultivates a spirit of mutual respect and cooperation of our armed forces.”



Approximately 90 U.S. personnel will participate in this year’s staff exercise, consisting of operational and tactical staff planners.



“Participating in Bersama Warrior 25 is an exciting opportunity for our Marines,” said Maj. David Miller, the current operations officer with MRF-D 25.3. “Every opportunity to plan and train with our regional partners strengthens our ability to operate as a cohesive team when it counts.”



The STAFFEX will challenge personnel with planning and coordinating several missions using the military decision-making process and Multi-National Forces standard operating procedures and build the foundation for future bilateral training and exercise opportunities. The training will focus on developing capacity to respond quickly to crises with greater interoperability, mission effectiveness, and unity of action between the U.S. and MAF.



“As we sharpen our operational planning, we also strengthen our ability to respond to a unified team to emerging challenges,” said Brig. Gen. Michael Ake, the land component commander of the Washington Army National Guard. “Whether they are humanitarian crises, natural disasters, or regional threats to peace and stability.”



The Bersama Warrior 2025 exercise provides a venue for the exchange of tactics, techniques and procedures for peace support operations with an emphasis on counterterrorism and humanitarian assistance, while demonstrating U.S. resolve to support the security interests of allies and partners in the Indo-Pacific.



For media inquiries or coverage opportunities, contact the MRF-D Public Affairs Office at MRFDMedia@usmc.mil.