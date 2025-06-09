Navy Closure Task Force–Red Hill Submits Tank Closure Plan to Regulators

JOINT BASE PEARL HARBOR-HICKAM, Hawaii – Navy Closure Task Force-Red Hill (NCTF-RH) submitted Supplement 4 of the Red Hill Bulk Fuel Storage Facility (RHBFSF) Closure Plan to the Hawaii Department of Health (DOH) and the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency (EPA), marking a significant milestone in the facility’s permanent closure.



NCTF-RH released this required document to the regulatory agencies on May 30 for review and approval.



“Supplement 4 is the most detailed submission to date,” said Rear Adm. Marc Williams, deputy commander for NCTF-RH. “It builds on closure planning efforts from November 2022 through June 2024, and outlines the technical, physical, and regulatory steps we’ll take to safely and permanently close all tanks and associated infrastructure at Red Hill.”



Key components of Supplement 4 include:



Tank Closure Strategy: The Navy confirms it will pursue Closure in Place, identified as the safest and most environmentally responsible method after thorough third-party analysis.



Tank Cleaning Verification Plan: Comprehensive approach to confirming that all tanks are thoroughly cleaned before final closure.

Physical Tank Modifications: Plans to seal or reinforce tank and piping components to ensure long-term safety and environmental protection.



Pipeline Removal Updates: Plans for closure and removal of key fuel pipelines.



Historical Equipment Connections: Detailed review of legacy supporting infrastructure to aid future environmental monitoring.



Post-Closure Monitoring: Long-term strategies for environmental and structural monitoring to protect public health and the environment.



Williams emphasized the strategic selection of the tank closure method. “Closure in Place was chosen because it reduces risks to workers, limits disruption to the surrounding community and environment, and allows us to move forward efficiently. It also leaves open the potential for beneficial reuse that excludes storage of fuel or any other hazardous materials—though that will be addressed separately from closure.”



The Navy’s actions are being taken in full compliance with regulatory mandates, including:



DOH’s 2022 Superseding Emergency Order

EPA’s 2023 Administrative Consent Order under the Resource Conservation and Recovery Act (RCRA); and

State and federal Underground Storage Tank regulations.



“Supplement 4 specifically addresses regulatory requirements related to cleaning, waste handling, tank modification, and long-term monitoring,” Williams said.



Following review and approval of Supplement 4 by DOH and EPA, NCTF-RH will begin implementing the next phase of the closure process, which includes final tank cleaning, infrastructure modifications, and preparations for long-term environmental monitoring.



Community members and stakeholders can review the full Supplement 4 document beginning in July by visiting the “Latest Updates” section on the Navy Closure Task Force Red Hill website.



For more information about NCTF-RH, visit www.navyclosuretaskforce.navy.mil or download our free mobile app by searching for “NCTF-Red Hill” in the Apple App store or Google Play store.



