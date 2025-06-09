Naval Education and Training Command Holds Change of Command Ceremony

Rear Adm. Greg Huffman relieved Rear Adm. Jeffrey Czerewko as commander, Naval Education and Training Command (NETC) during a ceremony held at the National Naval Aviation Museum on Naval Air Station Pensacola, Florida, June 18.



NETC is the largest shore command in the Navy, with more than 24,000 military and civilian personnel at its more than 624 subordinate activities, sites, talent acquisition groups, stations and detachments throughout the world. NETC recruits, trains and delivers those who serve our nation, taking them from "street to fleet,” transforming civilians into highly skilled, operational and combat-ready warfighters. In addition, NETC also has the responsibility of managing advanced technical training, enlisted advancement exams, voluntary education and much more.



Czerewko expressed his gratitude to the NETC team and emphasized their outsized role in shaping tomorrow’s warfighters.



“Right now, we have nearly 39,000 Sailors and officers in our NETC schoolhouses and learning centers, preparing to join the fleet,” said Czerewko. “More than 87 percent of our boot camp graduates flow through NETC’s training pipelines. We are truly in ‘growth mode’-- it’s been more than two decades since we have seen numbers this large. With rising competition in the Pacific and global threats on the horizon, the Navy needs these trained, combat-ready Sailors now.”



“The critical work our NETC team is performing around the globe is delivering those talented warfighters, forging them to meet threats head-on,” continued Czerewko. “I could not be prouder to have led this organization.”



Chief of Naval Personnel Vice Adm. Rick Cheeseman served as the guest speaker and recognized Czerewko’s role in meeting the Navy’s future challenges.



“Rear Admiral Czerewko stepped into this role during a critical time – a time of strategic competition, increased pressure on our accession pipelines and growing demand for speed, innovation and readiness across our training enterprise,” said Cheeseman. “He didn’t just lead – he transformed. He championed readiness, built stronger recruiting pipelines, and reshaped the way we train and develop warfighters across the Force Development domain.”



Under Czerewko’s leadership, NETC led several key initiatives to deliver trained, combat-ready warfighters to the Fleet. This includes pioneering the Future Sailor Preparatory Course, which enabled thousands of recruits to meet the Navy’s rigorous entry standards; and expanding the Navy’s Warrior Toughness program, broadening training and growing instructors to enable Sailors to thrive in the most demanding environments.



Most notably, during Czerewko’s tenure the Navy met its 2024 annual recruiting goal, and is on track to meeting its 2025 goal this month – with Navy recruiting, training and delivery to the Fleet slated to be at their highest levels since 2002.

“He didn’t do this alone – he made sure his teams had the trust, resources, and top cover they needed to execute,” continued Cheeseman. “He inspired through action, listened with humility, and led with clarity.”



Cheeseman also welcomed Huffman to the MyNavy HR family.



“Greg, you are no stranger to leadership. Your career has been marked by excellence, and you bring with you the experience, vision and heart required to lead this team into the future,” said Cheeseman. “With your family by your side and this mission ahead of you, I know you will rise to meet every challenge.”

Huffman is a Naval Aviator whose command tours include Strike Fighter Squadron (VFA) 27, USS Green Bay (LPD 20) and USS John C. Stennis (CVN 74). As a flag officer, he served as Director of Operations and Plans (OPNAV N3) on the staff of the Chief of Naval Operations; Commander, Carrier Strike Group Twelve aboard USS Gerald R. Ford (CVN 78); and as Commander, Joint Region Marianas. Most recently, he served as Commander, Joint Task Force - Micronesia.



Huffman, who became the 22nd NETC commander, reflected on his new role and the critical work NETC performs in shaping the fleet.



“As an operational commander, I have witnessed firsthand the critical need for highly trained, combat-ready warfighters,” noted Huffman. “The work done here at NETC is absolutely vital – it’s the foundation that ensures our Sailors are equipped with the skills, knowledge, and confidence to succeed in complex missions worldwide. I am truly honored and excited to lead this outstanding team.”



For more information about NETC, visit the command’s website at https://www.netc.navy.mil/ and follow the command’s social media: Facebook at https://www.facebook.com/NETCHQ, Instagram at https://www.instagram.com/netc_hq and LinkedIn at https://www.linkedin.com/company/netchq/.

