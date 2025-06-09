Fighting for glory: Soldiers prepare for Fort Hood Fight Night

Photo By Ayumi Davis | Spc. Darius Miller, 1st Battalion, 82nd Field Artillery Regiment, 1st Armored Brigade...... read more read more Photo By Ayumi Davis | Spc. Darius Miller, 1st Battalion, 82nd Field Artillery Regiment, 1st Armored Brigade Combat Team, 1st Cavalry Division, spars with Sgt. 1st Class Roman Davis, 2nd Battalion, 12th Cavalry Regiment, 1st ABCT, 1st Cav. Div., June 11, 2025, at Warrior Way Fitness Center at then-Fort Cavazos, Texas. (U.S. Army photo by Ayumi Davis, Fort Hood Public Affairs) see less | View Image Page

FORT HOOD, Texas — The smack of boxing gloves, the tap of feet and quick breaths break the silence in an open room June 11 at Warrior Way Fitness Center as several Soldiers trained for Fight Night.



Fight Night is being held 6 p.m. June 27 at Abrams Physical Fitness Center. With 14 fighters and 7 bouts with two-minute rounds, there will be plenty to see for those who wish to attend. It serves as an opportunity for service members to pursue something greater than themselves, said Command Sgt. Maj. Loyd Rhoades, U.S. Army Garrison-Fort Hood command sergeant major.



“These events are more than just competitions; they embody the spirit of resilience, camaraderie and dedication that define military life at Fort Hood, affectionately known as ‘The Great Place,’” he said. “By engaging in these bouts, participants not only hone their physical skills but also strengthen the bonds that unite them in service to our nation.



“With each punch and cheer, we honor the tradition of excellence that has been built over generations,” Rhoades added.



Soldiers participating have been practicing three times a week at Warrior Way. For some, they are refining skills. For others, they are learning a new sport entirely.



“I learned a lot since I’ve been doing it — started like a month ago,” said Spc. Darius Miller, 1st Battalion, 82nd Field Artillery Regiment, 1st Armored Brigade Combat Team, 1st Cavalry Division, who is a first-time boxer. “I feel like I got way better conditioning actually, learning technique (and) knowing exactly what to do. I still got a lot to go, but I’m getting better, so it’s not too bad.”



Boxing is harder than it looks, Miller said.



“I don’t want to say I thought it was easy, but it’s way harder than it looks,” he expressed. “Like, cornered in the ring, even if it’s for one minute, it’s way harder than what it seems like.”



Spc. Javier Cordova, 1st Battalion, 62nd Air Defense Artillery Regiment, 69th Air Defense Artillery Brigade, has boxed previously, but said this would be his first time competing.



“Since the Army’s running it, and since I’m more confident in how I’ve been training, I just feel like I’m ready to compete, especially for the Army, which is even better,” he said.



“(I have been) learning more defense, been learning more head movements,” Cordova added. “I’ve been going the extra mile, especially not even at practice after practice, running two miles or so, actually still weightlifting after practice. So, I’m here at Warrior Way three times a day.”



Sgt. 1st Class Roman Davis, 2nd Battalion, 12th Cavalry Regiment, 1st ABCT, 1st Cav. Div., has been mentoring and helping the competing Soldiers and said they have shown much progress.



“Some of these guys didn’t know much about (boxing), but once they started training here, they’re really developing and getting much, much, much better,” he said.



“Their technique has improved overall,” Davis said. “Some of them, when they first got here, just (threw) punches, but now they’re getting more technical about it, understanding the fundamentals of boxing and also their defense is getting much better as well.”



Boxing has several benefits, he noted.



“It’s great for your mental health,” he said. “It’s great for your physical health. Keeps you in shape, keeps your mind right and I encourage it.”

Those considering boxing should try, Cordova said.



“Noone knows if they’re a good boxer until they come out and practice, and don’t judge it by the first day of practice because you’re going to be a beginner at most,” he said. “You probably won’t know how to do … the footwork, how to throw an actual punch or how to defend yourself, but the coaches here will actually teach you and actually work and build your way up. So I say, do it; don’t get cold feet. Don’t let the first practice leave a mark on you because everyone’s first days aren’t the best, but at least showing up matters.”



Leading into Fight Night, Cordova hopes for a win.



“I want to stay humble,” he expressed. “I don’t expect to win, I don’t expect to lose, I just expect to be my best.”



Miller expects nothing less than victory.



“I expect for myself to perform and win,” he said. “Nothing against my opponent — the best to him — but I want to win. I want to compete.”



Rhoades expressed he is excited to see the camaraderie around Fight Night.



“I’m thrilled to witness the unwavering support of our Soldiers’ units as they rally behind their teammates during this event,” he said. “It’s inspiring to see such dedication and camaraderie in action.



Looking ahead, this event is poised to grow beyond the garrison’s scope,” he continued. “By this time next year, we anticipate the competition expanding to the III Armored Corps level, with boxers from all divisions converging at Fort Hood to vie for the prestigious Phantom Fight Night Trophy. This evolution underscores the event’s significance and the collective spirit of excellence within our ranks.”



Fight Night is free and open to anyone. Those without access to the installation but wish to attend must obtain a visitor’s pass.