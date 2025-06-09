Fort McCoy personnel update economic impact, support Monroe County Economic Development, Tourism Committee meeting

Photo By Melissa Dubois | A tour guide discusses operations at the Cardinal Glass facility June 12, 2025, in...... read more read more Photo By Melissa Dubois | A tour guide discusses operations at the Cardinal Glass facility June 12, 2025, in Tomah, Wis., as part of a tour for the Monroe County (Wis.) Economic Development and Tourism Committee. The committee brings together leaders from communities and businesses from all around the county, including personnel from Fort McCoy, Wis. (U.S. Army Photo by Melissa Dubois, Fort McCoy Public Affairs Office) see less | View Image Page

Members of the Fort McCoy workforce supported the June 12 meeting of the Monroe County (Wis.) Economic Development and Tourism Committee in Sparta, Wis.



The meeting brings together leaders from communities and businesses from all around the county, according to the webpage for the committee at https://www.co.monroe.wi.us/government/county-board-of-supervisors/boards-committees/economic-development-commerce-and-tourism. Committee members include Adam Balz, committee chair, and Joey Esterline and Cedric Schnitzler. Citizen members include Sean Truskowski, Tucker Gretebeck, Maila Kuhn.



Advisory members Jarrod Roll with the Monroe County Local History Room, Fort McCoy members, Lance Hauser with the Sparta Chamber of Commerce, Tina Thompson with the Tomah Chamber of Commerce, Roxie Anderson who serves as the Monroe County land use planner, and Chris Hardie and Brad Bauges.



Fort McCoy’s Information Management Officer Shawn Quinn, who has worked directed with the Fort McCoy Plans, Analysis, and Integration Office (PAIO), briefed the committee about Fort McCoy’s economic impact for local economies for fiscal year 2024.



Fort McCoy’s total economic impact for fiscal year (FY) 2024 was an estimated $1.6 billion, Fort McCoy Garrison officials announced in April, which is up from FY 2023’s total impact of $1.38 billion.



The data was compiled by Fort McCoy PAIO. Workforce payroll, operating costs, and other expenditures totaled more than $398 million for FY 2024.



A total of 1,934 personnel worked at Fort McCoy in FY 2024 — 1,061 civilians, 495 military, and 378 contract employees. Also, approximately 66 percent of the workforce lives within Monroe County, Quinn noted. The total FY 2024 workforce payroll for civilian and military personnel was $270.4 million.



A gross multiplier index (GMI) of 4.0 was used to determine the overall effect of the expenditure on the local economy. The GMI measures the number of times a dollar turns over within a region and was developed previously by the University of Wisconsin-La Crosse. The multiplier was further validated by the University of Wisconsin-Whitewater’s Fiscal and Economic Research Center.



Following the meeting, many of the attendees then participated in a tour of the Cardinal Glass facility in Tomah, Wis. There they learned about plant operations and processes.



