Fort Buchanan Hosts Unit Movement Officer Course

FORT BUCHANAN, PUERTO RICO– Personnel assigned to the 1st Mission Support Command (1st MSC) participated in a United States Army Forces Command Unit Movement Officer (UMO) workshop from May 12 to 16 at the installation training center. This workshop was conducted in preparation for future mobilizations in collaboration with the Logistics Readiness Center (LRC).



The primary goal of the workshop was to ensure that 1st MSC units have the necessary resources to meet mission requirements during deployment by validating their Organization Equipment Lists (OELs).



Staff Sgt. Nashaly Delfi Torres attended the training and shared her insights.



“During the workshop, we provided FORSCOM with a list of equipment each unit has. The LRC then brings its expertise to transport the equipment,” said Delfi, emphasizing the crucial role the LRC plays in coordinating equipment transportation for unit deployments.



Javier Rivera, manager of the LRC’s transportation division, explained their procedures.



“We are the link between military units and FORSCOM. The unit submits the data to us, we create the transportation plan, and then we submit the Computerized Movement Planning and Status System (COMPASS) report for deployment to FORSCOM. Once FORSCOM validates it, we execute the plan, arranging for things like ships to pick up the equipment,” said Rivera.



Luis Colón Madera, a freight specialist at the LRC, highlighted the large unit participation in the UMO workshop.



“During the workshop, we reviewed 77 Unit Identification Codes (UICs) of the 1st MSC for the submission of the COMPASS report. We provide support to both the units and FORSCOM as needed. We also take this opportunity to meet with the units present, including those deploying this year and next,” said Madera.



UMOs are responsible for coordinating all aspects of unit movement and act as a liaison between the unit and transportation agencies. For more information about the requirements for moving military equipment, units can (787) 707-3338 or (787) 707-3258.



Fort Buchanan, with an annual budget exceeding $500 million, supports a military community of approximately 15,000 personnel, including active-duty Reserve members, Puerto Rico National Guard, Marine Corps Reserve, and Navy Reserve members. The installation’s mission is to enhance readiness and facilitate the deployment of military personnel to any location at any time.

