Feeding the Fight: Idaho Services Airmen Fuel Redwoods IRT Mission

Photo By Tech. Sgt. Mercedee Wilds | Services specialists with the 124th Force Support Squadron, prepares meals for members...... read more read more Photo By Tech. Sgt. Mercedee Wilds | Services specialists with the 124th Force Support Squadron, prepares meals for members of the 124th Civil Engineer Squadron during the Redwoods Rising Innovative Readiness Training mission, June 17, 2025 in the Redwood National and State Parks near Orick, CA. 124th FSS provided daily meals in support of the 124th CES, who are completing infrastructure renovations for Wolf Creek Education Center, a local outdoor school. (U.S. Air National Guard photo by Tech. Sgt. Mercedee Wilds) see less | View Image Page

Tucked within the monstrous redwood trees of northern California, a team of Services Airmen from the 124th Force Support Squadron, Idaho Air National Guard is helping power the mission behind the Redwoods Rising Innovative Readiness Training one hot meal at a time. Ultimately contributing to sharpening mission-critical skills, strengthening community ties and contributing to meaningful environmental restoration efforts.



From June 16-27, 2025, Idaho Air National Guardsmen from the 124th Civil Engineer Squadron are working side-by-side with Services personnel from Idaho and Puerto Rico to support infrastructure improvements for Wolf Creek Education Center, a local outdoor school during a two week rotation within a greater 90-day Air National Guard effort. With limited resources in the remote environment, Services Airmen are providing breakfast, lunch, and dinner daily to ensure the mission keeps moving.



“Our job is to feed the civil engineers while they’re out there making the renovations,” said Tech. Sgt. Jordan Son, services Redwoods Rising IRT NCOIC with the Idaho Air National Guard. “We’re not just serving food, we’re building morale, keeping energy high, and being part of something bigger.”



In addition to the 124th Fighter Wing, Airmen from the 156th Force Support Squadron, Puerto Rico Air National Guard, are providing duration staff who ensure the 90-day IRT mission stays on track.



“With a mission like this, you really have to get creative,” said Tech. Sgt. Adalberto Gonzalez, the Services NCOIC for duration staff. “We don’t just serve the food, it takes planning, inventory management, and a lot of coordination to make sure every Airman is getting a hot meal in a remote location like this.”



The partnership between the two week Idaho rotation and the Puerto Rico duration staff, has been strengthened through shared challenges and hands-on problem solving. Together, the teams adapt menus on the fly based on available frozen inventory and drive hours each week to ensure variety and quality.



“Every day, we check what’s in the freezer, and we build the menu from there,” said Son. “It’s more flexible than back home, but it forces us to think and work as a team.”



Beyond the food, the IRT experience offers a valuable opportunity for professional growth. Son says that working closely with different units and personalities in a rugged setting has helped sharpen leadership skills and build connections outside their normal roles.



“Even though we’re here to cook, we’re also being invited to help out with painting or concrete work,” Son said. “That kind of inclusion makes us feel part of the mission, and motivates us to bring that energy back to our home units.”



As renovations continue in the redwoods, Services Airmen remain a quiet but crucial backbone to the IRT’s success, fueling both stomachs and spirits along the way.