Commercial Tech Partnerships Drive Unprecedented Progress for Project Overmatch and Navy Capability

Courtesy Photo | 250618-N-N0190-1342 SAN DIEGO (June 18, 2025) A rendering of what someone using the...... read more read more Courtesy Photo | 250618-N-N0190-1342 SAN DIEGO (June 18, 2025) A rendering of what someone using the new Project Overmatch capability known as Maven would look like. A unified tactical display that provides insight on vessels across the world, the Maven program overlays real-time ship readiness and sustainment data right at the user’s fingertips by utilizing artificial intelligence. It was created by Project Overmatch and Palantir in collaboration as the first of many projects that integrate commercial tech at commercial speeds for government use to ensure interoperability. By continuing to partner with industry through a pilot program known as Open DAGIR, or Data and Applications Government-owned Interoperable Repositories, Project Overmatch is creating an ecosystem of U.S. Navy data to field capability at unprecedented speeds. (Stock photo courtesy of Palantir) see less | View Image Page

As a participant of a new pilot within the Department of Defense (DOD), Project Overmatch is charting new avenues in leveraging commercial technology to solve operational problems more rapidly than ever, with an emphasis on operational to tactical integration. With the strategic landscape becoming more complex due to an increased focus on information warfare, keeping pace with next-generational tools like artificial intelligence (AI) and machine learning (ML) is vital to ensure dominance in the digital battlefield.



The pilot takes advantage of Open DAGIR, or Data and Applications Government-owned Interoperable Repositories, established by the Chief Digital and Artificial Intelligence Office (CDAO) at the Office of the Secretary of Defense (OSD). It is their new approach to rapidly procure and integrate best-in-class technology regarding data analytics and AI capabilities from industry to meet specific DOD requirements and ensure interoperability.



“The future of information warfare is being written now, and Open DAGIR is our pen. We're moving at ludicrous speed – faster than anyone thought possible. If we don't define the future, someone else will, and that's not an option,” said Rear Adm. Seiko Okano, direct reporting manager for Project Overmatch and commander of Naval Information Warfare Systems Command (NAVWAR). “As we continue to collaborate with industry to push the boundaries of what’s possible, we can bring innovative new capabilities to the Fleet at a previously unprecedented pace.”



As a result of CDAO’s Open DAGIR, Project Overmatch has worked with industry partners Palantir and Anduril to create an ecosystem to collect, move and store Navy data to allow joint capabilities to quickly turn that data into knowledge and capabilities usable by Fleet commanders. An example of that is Maven Smart Systems, an open, extensible platform powered by Palantir’s data and AI infrastructure and serves as a component of the Maven program. A unified tactical display that provides insight on vessels across the world, the Maven program overlays real-time ship readiness and sustainment data right at the user’s fingertips. As the first Open DAGIR capability created through a collaboration with Palantir, it went from concept to fielded in just eight weeks. Follow-on capabilities have been fielded in weeks versus years for traditional acquisition programs.



“Open DAGIR is a way for us to create an ecosystem with defense partners like CDAO, Defense Innovation Unit (DIU) and Department of Navy (DON) Chief Information Officer (CIO) as well as industry partners like Palantir and Anduril to fulfill critical needs,” said Rebecca Gassler, deputy director of Project Overmatch. “As the ecosystem grows, we will be continuously onboarding small defense and non-traditional industry partners to encourage further rapid innovation and collaboration in addition to breaking down barriers in the traditional acquisition process.”



To accelerate this onboarding, Project Overmatch has partnered with DIU, another DOD organization that shares solicitation requests for industry, to publicize collaboration opportunities for specific needs. As a result, industry and government will be able to field and scale commercial technology across the U.S. military at commercial speeds. The most recent offering sought commercial AI and ML applications to accelerate the convergence of Maritime Operations Center (MOC)-related data to improve situational awareness for operators and optimize existing decision support tools.



“We're not just buying tech; we're building a force multiplier,” said Okano. “By integrating the best commercial solutions through DIU, we're unleashing a wave of innovation that's rewriting the rules of engagement.”



Project Overmatch-led projects are working towards their ultimate Combined Joint All Domain Command and Control (CJDC2) goal of integrating with the U.S. Marine Corps, Air Force, Army, Space Force and the Joint Fires Network, which will allow for the highest echelon of leaders to remain connected to all the ships, submarines and planes at their disposal in order to make strategic decisions at-speed.



To view the latest solicitations, visit the DIU website: https://www.diu.mil/work-with-us/open-solicitations. To learn more about Open DAGIR, visit their informational page: https://www.ai.mil/Initiatives/Open-DAGIR



About Project Overmatch:



Project Overmatch is a multi-command effort to enable a U.S. Navy and Marine Corps that delivers synchronized lethal and non-lethal effects in every domain. Teaming with the U.S. Air Force, Space Force, Army, Marine Corps and allied and coalition partners, Overmatch connects platforms, weapons and sensors in a robust Naval Operational Architecture that integrates with Combined Joint All-Domain Command and Control (CJADC2) for enhanced Distributed Maritime Operations.