Fort Leonard Wood celebrates Army’s 250th birthday with weeklong celebration

Photo By Melissa Buckley | Maj. Gen. Christopher Beck, Maneuver Support Center of Excellence and Fort Leonard...... read more read more Photo By Melissa Buckley | Maj. Gen. Christopher Beck, Maneuver Support Center of Excellence and Fort Leonard Wood commanding general (standing center) and MSCoE and Fort Leonard Wood Command Sgt. Maj. Jorge Arzabala (high fiving Soldiers) motivate runners as they finish the last leg of a 250-mile relay-style run commemorating the Army’s distinguished service to the nation, June 13, on Gammon Field. see less | View Image Page

FORT LEONARD WOOD, Mo. — The Fort Leonard Wood community celebrated the Army’s 250th birthday June 8 through 14 with several events held across the installation.



Established on June 14, 1775, the Army is a year older than the United States itself. The central theme assigned to this year’s celebration was, “This We’ll Defend.”



Chaplains kicked off Fort Leonard Wood’s celebration on June 8 by dedicating religious services to the Army’s 250th birthday.



Monday, June 9, began with a 250-mile relay-style run commemorating the Army’s distinguished service to the nation.



Before reveille each morning, commanders attached streamers highlighting the significance of each military campaign throughout the Army’s history to the Army flag.



Command Sgt. Maj. Don Batchan, Maneuver Support Center of Excellence Operations sergeant major, said “the vibrant banners are much more than just decorations; they are a visual representation of the campaigns and battles fought by the United States Army throughout its storied history.”



“Each streamer serves as a tangible reminder showcasing the sacrifices and achievements of the Army and its Soldiers,” Batchan explained.



According to Batchan, the significance of the streamer ceremonies was threefold.



“Educate — to educate Soldiers, families and the community about the rich history of the U.S. Army. Remembrance — to remind everyone of the great accomplishments achieved by all involved for the past 250 years. Inclusion — to enable everyone, especially the community, to share in and be a part of this important moment of reflection and celebration,” Batchan said.



Following the morning streamer ceremonies, different units took turns running portions of the 250-mile run each day, starting from MSCoE Plaza.



On June 11, the relay made a special detour through Gammon Field, where veterans were honored for their contributions to the Army’s legacy.



Local community members who served in the Korean War, Vietnam War, Kosovo and War on Terrorism participated in the Veteran Campaign Streamer Presentation Ceremony by attaching a streamer representing the campaign they served during to the top of the Army flag.



Batchan said this ceremony was one of his favorite events of the week.



“Just seeing the joy brought to our local veterans as they walked up to attach the streamer representing their campaign to the Army colors was truly special. It was incredibly moving to witness their pride and the significance of the moment,” Batchan said.



After helping veterans place the streamers on the flag, Maj. Gen. Christopher Beck, MSCoE and Fort Leonard Wood commanding general, addressed the crowd.



“If that doesn’t give you goosebumps, I don’t know what is wrong with you. That was amazing,” Beck said. “There are none of us, dressed in this uniform today, that would be here if it weren’t for your service. This we’ll defend is not just a motto — it’s a promise we have made, and one that you all made before us.”



Beck then invited veterans and Soldiers to join in a single formation to escort the Army flag a half mile around Gammon field.



“You are a Soldier for life. You are part of a team,” Beck said to the veterans. “We are as proud of you and your service as we hope you are of us.”



Batchan said watching the veterans interact with Soldiers was “impactful.”



“The stories being shared back and forth, the connections being made — it underlined the importance of these ceremonies in honoring the past and bridging generations,” Batchan said.



The run concluded on a soggy Gammon Field in the early morning darkness, June 13, when about 6,000 Fort Leonard Wood Soldiers, Sailors, Airmen and Marines ran a 3-mile division-style run in the rain.



“What a great way to end the week,” Beck said, before he led the run from Gammon Field down Iowa Avenue.



The winners of the Fort Leonard Wood Directorate of Family and Morale, Welfare and Recreation’s 250th Army Birthday Art Contest were announced June 10 via the Fort Leonard Wood MWR Facebook page. The first-place winners are: elementary category, Irene C.; middle school, Christian R.; high school, Annabelle L.; and adult, Saniyha S.



Artists choose from the Revolutionary War, Civil War, Korean War, Vietnam War and War on Terrorism to focus their artwork on.



The winning artwork can be viewed on MWR’s Facebook page.



The John B. Mahaffey Museum Complex hosted an open house on June 11 to discuss several artifacts from the museum’s collection.



According to Scott Franklin, curator for the U.S. Army Chemical Corps Museum, the open house featured military working dog demonstrations, local Army recruiters, a Fort Leonard Wood history display by the Cultural Resource Office, Army firefighters and artifact discussions presented by the curators of the Chemical, Engineer and Military Police Museum collections.



“It was a great opportunity to support the Army 250th and all the Soldiers, civilians and veterans in the area,” Franklin said.



June 12, Fort Leonard Wood and the Daughters of the American Revolution held an Army 250th Birthday Wreath Laying Ceremony in the Rotunda of the Missouri Capitol in Jefferson City.



Guest speakers included Missouri Lt. Gov. David Wasinger and Maj. Gen. Christopher Beck.



A ceremony recognizing the Army Community Partnership Award packed Lincoln Hall Auditorium June 13.



Earlier this year, the Department of the Army announced Fort Leonard Wood as being one of seven installations to win the 2024 Army Community Partnership award for the installation’s “outstanding partnership” with the cities of St. Robert and Waynesville.



Following the ceremony, a traditional Army cake-cutting ceremony took place in Lincoln Hallatrium.



Fort Leonard Wood’s oldest Soldier, Maj. Anne Sheahan, a nurse practitioner for the 1st Battalion 48th Infantry Regiment, 3rd Chemical Brigade, and youngest Soldier, Pvt. Leila Guerrero, with Company E, 3rd Bn., 10th Inf. Reg., 3rd Chem. Bde., with 133 days of Army service, cut the cake with Beck.



The longest- and shortest-tenured Army civilians on Fort Leonard Wood cut another cake with MSCoE and Fort Leonard Wood Command Sgt. Maj. Jorge Arzabala. They were Victor Gundersen, a MSCoE intelligence analyst, with more than 58 years of service, and Keith Burns, a Logistic Readiness Center supply technician, with 122 days of service.



“A lot has changed in the last 250 years, but one thing that hasn’t wavered are our Army values,” Beck said. “You are doing this for a cause greater than yourselves and that hasn’t changed.”



The weeklong celebration closed with an Army Birthday Golf Scramble at Piney Valley Golf Course.



“This week has been a phenomenal week for us to reflect on what makes us the most powerful Army in the world,” Beck said. ‘We are all, Soldiers and Army civilians, very proud of our 250 years. Happy birthday. This is just the beginning.”