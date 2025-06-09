Fort Leonard Wood celebrates partnership with area communities during sign unveiling

Photo By Melissa Buckley | During the Army Community Partnership Award recognition event June 13 in Lincoln Hall...... read more read more Photo By Melissa Buckley | During the Army Community Partnership Award recognition event June 13 in Lincoln Hall Auditorium, (from left) Maj. Gen. Christopher Beck, Fort Leonard Wood and Maneuver Support Center of Excellence commanding general; Sean Wilson, Waynesville mayor; James Breckinridge, St. Robert mayor; and U.S. Army Garrison Fort Leonard Wood Commander Col. Steven Bartley; unveil a sign that will be placed at Fort Leonard Wood’s gate see less | View Image Page

FORT LEONARD WOOD, Mo. — Lincoln Hall Auditorium was packed to standing room only June 13 during a recognition event celebrating Fort Leonard Wood’s partnership with two of its adjoining communities.



The Army Community Partnership Awards program seeks to highlight examples of exceptional cooperation that have resulted in the improved readiness of Army installations.



In February, the Department of the Army announced Fort Leonard Wood as being one of seven installations to be recognized as winners of the 2024 Army Community Partnership Awards for the installation’s “outstanding partnership” with the Missouri cities of St. Robert and Waynesville.



“This is just one example of what we can accomplish when we work together,” said James Breckinridge, City of St. Robert mayor.



Fort Leonard Wood, St. Robert and Waynesville were chosen because of a new 25-year airfield lease project supporting the construction of a non-Army funded terminal critical to the long-term viability of commercial jet service to and from the installation.



“This is truly a team effort,” said Maj. Gen. Christopher Beck, Fort Leonard Wood and Maneuver Support Center of Excellence commanding general. “This will lead to a 9,000 square foot second terminal on the airfield.”



Sean Wilson, City of Waynesville mayor, said the event was a great opportunity to celebrate partnership.



“The relationship we have with the fort is one that I cherish most,” Wilson said. “I want to thank every service member here for dedicating the best years of their lives to the military.”



Next to the podium, Breckinridge said he was honored to be representing St. Robert “as we celebrate this prestigious recognition.”



“On behalf of the city, I want to express our deepest gratitude to the Department of the Army and Fort Leonard Wood for recognizing the impactful relationship that we have built together and continue to build,” Breckinridge said. “We have a shared commitment to Fort Leonard Wood’s mission success.”



As part of the event, Beck, Wilson, Breckinridge and U.S. Army Garrison Fort Leonard Wood Commander Col. Steven Bartley unveiled a sign that will be placed near Fort Leonard Wood’s gate.



The sign reads — 2024 and 2017 Army-Community Partnership Award Winner.



“We will display this sign very proudly,” Beck said.



In 2017, Fort Leonard Wood and the Sustainable Ozark Partnership received an Army Community Partnership Award for their success in improving the resiliency of the Fort Leonard Wood and City of St. Robert's water infrastructure.