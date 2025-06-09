Arizona Guardsman Honored by President Trump at Army Birthday Celebration, Graduates with Distinction from U.S. Naval War College

Courtesy Photo | Arizona Army National Guard Maj. Kyle Key stands in front of Spruance Hall following...... read more read more Courtesy Photo | Arizona Army National Guard Maj. Kyle Key stands in front of Spruance Hall following graduation from the U.S. Naval War College on June 13, 2025, in Newport, Rhode Island. see less | View Image Page

Maj. Kyle Key of the Arizona Army National Guard graduated with distinction from the U.S. Naval War College on June 13, 2025, in Newport, Rhode Island.



Key completed studies at the College of Naval Command and Staff, a program designed to prepare senior military officers for strategic leadership roles. He is currently a candidate for a Master of Arts Degree in Strategic Defense Studies within the Naval War College Graduate Degree Program.



The Naval War College offers a rigorous curriculum that focuses on national security decision-making, joint military operations, and international relations. Graduates represent all branches of the U.S. armed forces, as well as military officers from allied nations.

Just days before his graduation, Key and his family were special guests at the U.S. Army’s 250th Birthday Celebration at Fort Bragg, North Carolina, on June 10. The invitation extended by President Donald Trump and Secretary of Defense Pete Hegseth included Key, his four children, and three siblings.



During the celebration, President Trump lauded the Army’s history and the dedication of its service members. “The life of a Soldier is not just a job; it's a calling and a sacred tradition passed down from father to son, brother to sister, and one generation to the next,” Trump said. “At every hour of danger, our noblest citizens have answered that call, kissed their loved ones goodbye, and run to the sound of guns; you run to the sound of guns. You run right into them.”



Trump highlighted the story of Francis Scott Key during the War of 1812, recounting how the future author of the Star-Spangled Banner witnessed the defense of Fort McHenry. “When the British tried to reconquer our young nation in 1812, 1,000 Americans at Fort McHenry fought off a British invasion fleet 5,000 strong. They say it was unstoppable. Lieutenant Francis Scott Key watched from Baltimore Harbor as the Army kept Old Glory flying high,” the President stated. “He wrote a poem in tribute to Army courage and American pride known today as the Star-Spangled Banner, or our National Anthem.”



Trump turned to Maj. Key. “Eight generations later, we’re joined by a descendant of Francis Scott Key, who has spent two decades in uniform, Major Kyle Key of Army National Guard Fame,” he said, addressing Key directly. “Major, thank you for helping to keep this incredible land of ours free and the home of the brave, and that's what it is.”



Key described the experience as “an incredible honor for our family to be included in the Army’s 250th Birthday Celebration at Fort Bragg and for our family legacy to be honored by President Trump.”



Currently, Maj. Key serves as the Marketing Manager for the Army National Guard in Arlington, Virginia, where he led the launch of the national marketing campaign “Uncommon is Calling.” Before this role, Key served as the State Public Affairs Officer for the Arizona National Guard from 2020 to 2022 and commanded the 123rd Mobile Public Affairs Detachment in Phoenix. The Mesa resident reflected on his career and future, stating, “Whatever role I play next, the phrase ‘once a Soldier, always a Soldier,’ comes to mind. I am immensely proud to be a part of the Army family and it's a legacy I hope to pass down to my own children."