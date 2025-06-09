A Legacy of Service: Mejia’s Family Service to the Warfighter

Courtesy Photo | Surrounded by his parents, George (left) and Paula Mejia (right), Julien Mejia...... read more read more Courtesy Photo | Surrounded by his parents, George (left) and Paula Mejia (right), Julien Mejia (center) was commissioned as an officer in the U.S. Air Force during the Kent State University graduation ceremony May 9, 2025, in Kent, Ohio. Paula is a contracting officer with DLA Energy Middle East, and George is a contracting officer representative with DLA Troop Support Europe and Africa, reflecting the Mejia family's multi-generational commitment to supporting warfighters and the nation. Photo courtesy of the Mejia family. see less | View Image Page

For the Mejia family, supporting the warfighter isn't just a duty- it's a legacy.



Husband and father George Mejia has been a contracting officer representative for the Defense Logistics Agency (DLA) Troop Support for the past 14 years. Before that, he dedicated 31 years to the U.S. Army, rising through the ranks to retire as a sergeant major.



His decades of service meant frequent moves and constant change for the Mejia family. While difficult at times, they embraced this lifestyle and learned the value of perseverance.



“Being a military spouse gave me firsthand experience with the challenges and sacrifices that service members and their families face,” shared Mejia’s spouse, Paula Mejia. “It instilled in me a deep appreciation for mission support and logistics, which inspired me to pursue a career with DLA in 2019.”



Since joining DLA Energy through the Pathways to Career Excellence (PACE) program, Paula embarked on a career as a contract specialist. Eager to continue the explorative lifestyle she lived for so long, she accepted an overseas position in Germany, before relocating to her current contract specialist role in Bahrain.



“Being a contracting officer offers a unique blend of problem-solving, strategy, and collaboration, making it a highly rewarding role,” Paula said. “Every contract represents a critical part of a larger mission, whether supporting military operations, logistics, or essential services.”



The seeds of George and Paula's devotion to warfighter support took root in their son, Julien, who aspired to serve.



Julien grew up immersed in this culture of dedication and service. Inspired by his parents’ unwavering commitment, Julien enlisted in the U. S. Air Force upon graduating high school.



Dreaming of following in his father’s footsteps, Julien applied to the highly competitive Scholarships for Outstanding Airmen and Guardians to ROTC program (SOAR).



The SOAR program allows active-duty enlisted Airmen to be discharged from the regular Air Force to enroll into the Air Force Reserve Officer Training Corps (AFROTC). Selected Airmen receive scholarships for university studies and, upon graduation, become commissioned officers.



Julien was selected for SOAR and spent the last four years balancing his academics with military duties at Kent State University in Kent, Ohio.



All his hard work paid off on May 9th, when he graduated from Kent State University and received his commission as an officer in the U.S. Air Force.



It was a profoundly proud and emotional milestone, not just for Julien, but for the entire Mejia family, a family deeply rooted in their commitment to service.



The Mejia family exemplifies selfless service, demonstrating honor, commitment, and heart, generation after generation.