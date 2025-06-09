USNCC Chooses Alexandria Technical & Community College to Deliver New Health Science Program

Courtesy Photo | QUANTICO, Va. The U.S. Naval Community College (USNCC) recently collaborated with...... read more read more Courtesy Photo | QUANTICO, Va. The U.S. Naval Community College (USNCC) recently collaborated with Alexandria Technical and Community College to offer new online asynchronous degree and certificate programs focused on health science. USNCC is the official community college for the Navy, Marine Corps, and Coast Guard and provides fully funded, world-class, naval-relevant education to a globally deployed force. (U.S. Navy graphic by U.S. Naval Community College) see less | View Image Page

QUANTICO, Va. — On June 5, 2025, the United States Naval Community College (USNCC) expanded its existing partnership with Alexandria Technical and Community College (ATCC) to offer new online asynchronous degree programs focused on health science.



The online USNCC associate degrees and standalone certificates are currently expected to begin classes in October 2025, with applications for the Associate of Science degree in Health Science becoming available in July. Programs in Behavioral Health Associate of Science and Healthcare Management Associate of Applied Science will be offered in upcoming terms.



Health science and care play a vital role in strengthening the naval services by ensuring that warfighters can perform at their best in any environment. From stateside hospitals to ships at sea, maritime medical personnel are the backbone of our fleets, providing expert care in challenging conditions across the world.



USNCC supports the missions of the U.S. Navy, Marine Corps, and Coast Guard by delivering world-class, naval-relevant, and flexible education programs tailored to the needs of the globally deployed enlisted force.



“We are grateful and excited for the opportunity to broaden our productive relationships with such committed and valued institutional partners,” said USNCC President Randi R. Cosentino, Ed.D. “This new program with ATCC will enable service members to support critical medical procedures and deliver exceptional care to fellow Sailors, Marines, and Coast Guardsmen – ultimately enhancing our nation’s readiness, resilience, and results.”



The Associate of Science degree in Health Science is highly rigorous and provides a comprehensive foundation for all forms of health science and health care, such as planning and training, delivery, management, and systems. Related courses can include core subjects such as anatomy, biology, pharmacy, physiology, psychology, health and human services, models of care, human performance, and community relations. The program will prepare students for success in roles such as health science / care coordinators, specialists, directors, and providers.



"We're excited to bring this comprehensive health science program to USNCC students," said ATCC Associate Vice President of Workforce Development Tamara Arnott, Ph.D. Alexandria Technical and Community College is proud to provide a diverse portfolio of programs that give students multiple pathways to build essential skills. These degrees will advance their preparation for rewarding health-related careers—whether they're planning to pursue nursing, exercise science, community health, social work, psychology, or healthcare management roles.”



Just a few weeks ago, USNCC and ATCC commemorated five years of their partnership, which include providing the following existing programs:



• Associate of Science in General Engineering program, along with the General Engineering Sciences Certificate and General Engineering Requisites Certificate.

• Associate of Applied Science in General Engineering Technology and the General Engineering Technology Certificate.

• Associate of Science in Naval Nuclear Engineering Fundamentals and the Naval Nuclear Engineering Fundamentals Diploma.



Each associate degree also includes the USNCC Naval Studies Certificate, a five-course professional development program designed to foster pride in service and strengthen leadership. USNCC also provides an existing Health Science (Competency-Based Education) program with Western Governors University.



USNCC is currently accepting applications for all available programs for the 2025 - 2026 academic year. Active-duty enlisted Sailors, Marines, and Coast Guardsmen as well as Coast Guard Reservists can fill out an application on the USNCC website.



USNCC has an enrollment of more than 5,000 students. For more information on attending USNCC, visit www.usncc.edu.