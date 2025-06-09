Navy-Marine Corps Relief Society: One Community Through One Helping Hand

JOINT BASE CHARLESTON, S.C. - Sailors, Marines and volunteers at Joint Base Charleston, South Carolina, successfully raised $232,027 for the Navy-Marine Corps Relief Society during the recent Active Duty Fund Drive held from March 1 through April 30, 2025.



The NMCRS is a private nonprofit organization made up of dedicated volunteers that provide support to Sailors, Marines, and veterans stationed from North Carolina to Augusta, Georgia.



“This is my home, these are my people, and being able to support this community is unreal," said Julia Ray, Director of NMCRS Charleston. “And it’s a full circle of we help our community and it comes back and helps us too.”



In addition to financial aid, NMCRS offers services such as Budget for Baby’s workshops, emergency travel assistance, health education and referrals to additional resources.



This was one of the most successful NMCRS campaigns in recent years, not just in a financial sense, but also through awareness and outreach.



“I don’t look at it as a success in the amount of money,” said Samantha Anderson, NMCRS Charleston chair of volunteers. “I look at it as a success of getting the word out that many people understand what we do and they want to help their shipmates.”



The annual fund drive aims to promote awareness and raise support for fellow service members facing financial hardship. The success at Joint Base Charleston reflects a strong sense of community and shared commitment.



One community. Many helping hands. A lasting impact the world can see.

